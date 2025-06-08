Xbox Games Showcase reveals Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to get new DLC this fall
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's DLC, The Order of Giants, is coming to Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation in September.
Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a knockout hit for Xbox, and now fans of the franchise can look forward to more time with their favorite adventurer in new DLC revealed during the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase.
The Order of Giants is slated to release on the Xbox ecosystem, Steam, and PS5 on September 4.
The trailer for the Order of Giants DLC trailer shows Indy heading off to a new adventure set in the ancient streets of Rome to the city of Antiago.
According to Bethesda, The Order of Giants will have Indiana Jones facing off against a dangerous cult, all while deciphering puzzles and uncovering a legacy of Nephilim giants.
We see Indy swinging from an airplane, zip lining with his whip, and engaging in even more of the action and adventure originally offered in the base game. No price was announced for the DLC, but Bethesda did confirm that players with the Premium Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will have access to the DLC.
This includes the premium edition upgrade available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers that is bundled with the Digital Art Book and the Temple of Doom outfit.
The Xbox Games Showcase is ongoing, with more games and announcements on the way. Additional details on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's first DLC is still forthcoming.
Stay tuned to our live coverage of the Xbox Games Showcase for more announcements from Xbox, Bethesda, and third-party partners.
All games and content highlighted in the showcase are part of the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative, with many titles also heading to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Cole is the resident Call of Duty know-it-all and indie game enthusiast for Windows Central. She's a lifelong artist with two decades of experience in digital painting, and she will happily talk your ear off about budget pen displays.
