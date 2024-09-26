Everything you missed at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show: Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster confirmed, more Square Enix games, and Starcraft on Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Xbox Tokyo Game Show just aired with a bunch of announcements of new Game Pass games, and new trailers for upcoming titles.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster has been confirmed and is available on Xbox right now.

Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana are now available on Xbox Game Pass.

StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection are coming to PC Game Pass, and we got a new trailer for Indiana Jones, as well as news of Fallout 76 Pets!

Xbox returned to the Tokyo Game Show today, packed with new gameplay footage, announcements, and reveals, the showcase highlighted games from across Asia and beyond, coming soon to Xbox consoles and PC.



Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard, and Bethesda delivered exciting updates on several games. We learned that the legendary RTS games StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection are joining PC Game Pass, saw a first look at new content for Age of Mythology: Retold, and got a sneak peek at a My Hero Academia crossover event for Overwatch 2. In super exciting news, Fallout 76 introduced C.A.M.P. pets for the dog and cat lovers amongst us, and we were treated to more footage from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. What's more the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was confirmed and is available right now on Xbox.

New trailer for Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Remake Story Trailer TGS 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Not only did we get a brand-new trailer for Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, but it was also confirmed that the game will be fully localized in Japanese. Game Director Jerk Gustafsson and Creative Director Axel Torvenius made an appearance during the Xbox Broadcast to share insights about the story. They also showcased gameplay footage, giving us a preview of the impressive Japanese voice acting featured in the game.

Overwatch 2: My Hero Academia crossover

Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia crossover starts on October 17 (Image credit: Blizzard)

A new event dropping into Overwatch 2 on October 17, 2024 — My Hero Academia! From October 17 to 28, players can step into the shoes of their favorite anime heroes and villains with exclusive legendary skins.

This limited-time event features iconic characters, with Tracer embodying the determined Deku, Juno as the optimistic Uraraka, and Reinhardt as the mighty All Might, squaring off against villains like Kiriko as the sinister Toga and Reaper as the ruthless Shigaraki.

Age of Mythology Retold: Immortal Pillars

Age of Mythology's first expansion (Image credit: World's Edge)

Age of Mythology: Retold | Immortal Pillars will be the first expansion for the game. This new expansion brings the rich myths and grandeur of ancient China to life, introducing a brand-new pantheon of gods, mythological units, divine powers, and an immersive campaign inspired by Chinese mythology.

In Immortal Pillars, players can earn the favor of 12 new gods, including Nüwa, the goddess of creation, Chiyou, the bull-headed god of war, and Nüba, the goddess of drought. They can also summon powerful god powers, like the mighty Yinglong, the rain-bringing dragon of Chinese legend. Fans can now add the expansion to their wish list as they await its release.

Starcraft Remastered and Starcraft 2 coming to PC Game Pass

New ABK titles for PC Game Pass (Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

If you've been asking for more Activision Blizzard titles on Xbox Game Pass, well this news is for you. Announced by Phil Spencer, StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection are coming to PC Game Pass on November 5, 2024. While StarCraft and StarCraft II’s multiplayer modes remain free-to-play for all, Game Pass members will be able to access StarCraft: Remastered and the StarCraft II: Campaign Collection as part of their subscription.

Tanuki

A raccoon on a bike, because why not? (Image credit: DenkiWorks)

Take on the role of an adorable, BMX-ing mailman racoon dog in Tanuki: Pon's Summer, coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Tanuki: Pon’s Summer offers a cozy adventure perfect for the whole family, featuring a delightful mix of lovable characters, fun and unique activities, all set in a charming world. Players can fall in love with Pon, just like the townsfolk do, while exploring the game’s heartwarming quests.

Threads of Time

Threads of Time is available to wishlist (Image credit: Riyo Games)

Threads of Time is now available to wishlist on Xbox and PC. Threads of Time is a beautiful 2.5D JRPG inspired by the genre’s classics. Guided by the Watcher of Time, you’ll journey through different time periods, from prehistoric lands filled with dinosaurs to a far-future world dominated by advanced technology, and beyond.

This first look reveals Threads of Time as a charming, party-based, time-traveling adventure, showcasing cinematic turn-based, combo-driven combat. Players will face legendary enemies such as Fenrir, the mythical wolf, and Ruin, a colossal robotic behemoth from the future, as they navigate through different epochs in time.

We Love Katamari: Reroll+ Royal Reverie

Download We Love Katamari: Reroll+ Royal Reverie now (Image credit: Monkeycraft CO)

We Love Katamari: Reroll+ Royal Reverie is now available on Xbox Game Pass. It is a remaster of one of the most beloved titles in the Katamari Damacy series, offering enhanced visuals and exciting new content. This version introduces a brand-new story where players can roll around as The King of All Cosmos during his boyhood.

Metaphor Re Fantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio is available as a demo right now (Image credit: Xbox)

Metaphor: ReFantazio, an exciting new fantasy RPG from the creators of Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5, is set to launch on October 11, with a demo available now. Progress will carry over into the full game upon release.



In Metaphor: ReFantazio, the protagonist awakens the power of the 'Archetype,' enabling him to battle enemies using a variety of abilities, including those of a Warrior or a Mage. Players can unlock different Archetypes, build their ultimate party, and take on a range of formidable foes. The newly released trailer provides an overview of the game while introducing powerful Archetypes and various Synthesis skills for the first time.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Atelier Yumia The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land TGS 2024 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Atelier Yumia is the first game in the beloved RPG series to come to Xbox. Coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on March 21, 2025. Read more at Xbox Wire.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Bleach Rebirth of Souls TGS 2024 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S in early 2025. The release window was announced in a brand-new trailer showcasing the climactic battle between Ichigo Kurosaki and Ulquiorra Schiffer, and fans can follow the Bleach game X account to stay updated on the latest character reveals and gameplay details.

Synduality: Echo of Ada

Synduality: Echo of Ada coming to Xbox Series X|S on 24, January 2025 (Image credit: Xbox)

Synduality: Echo of Ada coming to Xbox Series X|S on 24, January 2025. In this sci-fi, PvPvE extraction shooter, you and your A.I. partner must survive the surface by gathering resources to thrive in a harsh world. The release date was unveiled in a brand-new trailer, offering a glimpse of various A.I. Magus partners, customizable Cradlecoffin Mechs, and a treacherous environment teeming with hostile enemies. Compete for resources against or alongside other players, each with unpredictable loyalties.



Pre-order the Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition to play up to seven days early.

Fallout 76 gets pets!

Pets come to C.A.M.P in Fallout 76 (Image credit: Bethesda)

What truly makes a C.A.M.P. feel like a home? Pets! Pets are coming to Fallout 76 by the end of 2024. Get ready to prepare your personal corner of the wasteland for your new furry friends!

Suikoden Remastered

Suikoden 1&2 HD Remaster Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster coming March 6. 2025. This beloved Konami RPG franchise, which first debuted in 1995, is making a comeback on current consoles with a remastered user interface, enhanced visual effects, and high-definition redrawn backgrounds.

All You Need is Help on Xbox Game Pass TODAY

(Image credit: All You Need is Help)

Get ready to put your friendships to the test, All You Need Is Help is a co-op puzzle game designed to be played with your friends - and it's out today, on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.



This four-player co-op game supports both local and online multiplayer, allowing players to connect regardless of their console thanks to cross-platform support and a robust lobby system.

Slitterhead

(Image credit: Bokeh Game Studio)

Slitterhead, the fascinating new horror-adventure from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama, opens pre-orders today and is set to release for Xbox Series X|S on November 8, 2024. Both digital Standard and Deluxe editions will be available – Deluxe owners will get early access, a digital artbook, and a soundtrack from Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka.



Slitterhead is a horror-themed action-adventure game from Bokeh Game Studio, marking the first title developed and published by this independent company led by Keiichiro Toyama, renowned for his work on Silent Hill, as well as the Siren and Gravity Rush series. In an exclusive video, Toyama discussed his influences and shared insights into the unique "Possession" system, which will play a crucial role in both gameplay and storytelling.

The Starbites

(Image credit: Ikina Games)

Starbites is a sci-fi, turn-based RPG set on the deserted planet of Bitter, where the remnants of spaceships from past space wars litter the landscape. Players follow the story of Lukida, a debris collector who scavenges the wreckage to pay off his debts. Disillusioned by his bleak existence on Bitter, Lukida decides to embark on an epic journey with his friends to escape the planet.



The combat system in Starbites offers a unique blend of traditional turn-based strategy and innovative mechanics. We don't have a release date for this title yet.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake adds updated features to an all-time classic, blending classic aesthetics with modern gameplay. This remake not only captures the essence of the original but also expands upon it with exciting new features, such as the Monster Wrangler vocation. This new class harnesses powerful monstrous abilities to damage foes, heal allies, and more. Players will also have the chance to scout friendly monsters and recruit them for battles in the Monster Arena, where they can participate in tournaments for fun and profit.





Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake launches for Xbox Series X|S on November 14, 2024.

The definitive versions of Final Fantasy 1-6 are out on Xbox consoles and Windows PC today!

(Image credit: Square Enix)

In a not-so-surprise announcement that was leaked yesterday, the legendary first six games in the Final Fantasy series are now available on Xbox and Windows for the first time! Experience the six incredible stories that captivated a generation, all featuring universally updated 2D pixel graphics, a rearranged soundtrack, and various quality of life improvements.

The remasters include modernized gameplay elements such as an updated user interface, auto-battle options, and supplementary extras like a bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player. Players can enjoy Final Fantasy I-VI either individually or as part of a bundle.

Trials of Mana and Legends of Mana on Xbox Game Pass TODAY

(Image credit: Windows Central/Twitter: @HeavyMetalWeeb)

Experience the magic of Legend of Mana and Trials of Mana, now available on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass for the first time. Legend of Mana features the unique 'Land Make' system, allowing you to build your own world map and shape your adventure by placing special artifacts. With a colorful cast of characters and exciting real-time combat, this HD remaster also includes a rearranged soundtrack and the mini-game Ring Ring Land, offering the ultimate way to enjoy this classic RPG.

Trials of Mana is a beloved classic reimagined in 3D, showcasing significant graphic improvements, voiceovers, and a remastered soundtrack. This RPG presents an overlapping story of interwoven destinies that changes based on your chosen main character and companions.

Over and out

That's everything from the Xbox Tokyo Game Show this year! What was your favorite announcement? And why is it the Fallout 76 pets?