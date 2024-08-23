Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preorder guide — Which edition should you buy?

Grab your whip and travel bag, because it's time to set off on a globetrotting adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is on the way, with developer MachineGames and publisher Bethesda Softworks working to construct a journey that accurately reflects the original trilogy of classic Indiana Jones films. Preorders are open for the game, but with multiple editions available, you've got some choices to make. I've gathered everything you need to know about which version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to buy.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Standard Edition vs. Premium Edition

The Premium Edition is packed with extras. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC (including Steam) on Dec. 9, 2024. There is a PlayStation 5 version on the way, but it's coming later and is currently scheduled to arrive at some point in 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available in three different editions for the majority of players. The Standard Edition is just the game, and it's available for $70. There's also the Premium Edition, which is $100, and it includes the following extras:

Base Game (Digital or Physical)

Up to 3 days early access

The Order of Giants Story DLC (when it releases)

Digital Art Book

Temple of Doom Outfit

The Last Crusade Pack

o Traveling Suit Outfit

o Lion Tamer Whip

There's also the Premium Upgrade, which is available for $35. This upgrade includes all the extras in the Premium Edition, but it does not include the game. Instead, it's meant to allow players who initially pick up the Standard Edition to get the Premium Edition goodies without having to buy a second copy of the game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox Game Pass

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one of many games headed to Xbox Game Pass. (Image credit: Microsoft)

As MachineGames and its parent company ZeniMax Media are part of Xbox, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on Dec. 9, 2024. Any players subscribed to either tier of Microsoft's game subscription service will be able to play the Standard Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle when it arrives.

There's another neat benefit here, as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers can also access the Premium Edition of the game without buying the full thing. Since access to the game is granted through the subscription service, a subscriber can simply buy the Premium Upgrade for $35 and play three days early on December 6. They'll also have access to the other bonuses, like the story DLC, whenever it arrives.

This is a system that's been used for a number of other Xbox first-party games from across Activision Blizzard, Bethesda Softworks, and Xbox Game Studios, including World's Edge's Age of Mythology Retold, Treyarch and Raven Software's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Preorder bonuses

You can preorder for some bonuses referencing Indy's other adventures. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Anyone that preorders the Standard Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also get The Last Crusade Pack, which includes the Traveling Suit Outfit and the Lion Tamer Whip. While this is included in the Premium Edition, you don't have to shell out that extra cash if you just happen to want this pack.

The Last Crusade Pack is also included for anyone that plays the game through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. You'll have access to the pack for as long as you're subscribed.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition includes a globe for globetrotters. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Last, but certainly not least, there is a Collector's Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Available exclusively through the Bethesda Gear Store for $190, this is the ultimate item for a hardcore fan to grab, and unlike the other editions of the game, it's being produced in limited quantities. Here's everything included in the Collector's Edition: