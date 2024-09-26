Age of Mythology: Retold gets rebuilt Chinese faction with Immortal Pillars expansion on Xbox and PC

What you need to know

During the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 presentation, World's Edge and Xbox Game Studios revealed the first expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold.

Titled Immortal Pillars, this expansion is the promised rework of the Chinese civilization, bringing new gods, myth units, and a new campaign.

There's no release date right now, but Immortal Pillars is slated to arrive before the end of the year.

The next mythological sortie is heading into the east.

While we already knew that Age of Mythology: Retold is getting an expansion with a rebuilt Chinese faction, the team at World's Edge and Xbox Game Studios shared a teaser for what players can expect during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 presentation.

This teaser reveals that the expansion is titled Immortal Pillars, showing off some the new units and powers that the Chinese will unleash across multiplayer and in a new campaign. You can check it out below:

Age of Mythology: Retold - Immortal Pillars Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Per the official Steam description, Immortal Pillars will enable players to "Summon the fierce goddess Nüwa, command Chiyou, the bull-headed god of war, and call upon Nüba, the relentless bringer of drought. Control the skies with Yinglong, the mighty flying rain dragon, and experience so much more."

There's not a release date right now, but per the game's roadmap, Immortal Pillars is slated to launch at some point before the end of 2024. It's included in the Premium Edition of Age of Mythology, as well as the Premium Upgrade for anyone playing through Xbox Game Pass.

Age of Mythology: Retold Powerful creatures like minotaurs and dragons clash in this remake of Ensemble's ambitious strategy game. If you want the first expansion, which adds the Chinese faction, you'll need to grab the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade.

Age of Mythology: Retold has more DLC ahead

Unleash crocodiles with lasers on your foes. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While the original Age of Mythology also had a Chinese-focused expansion, it wasn't received very well, with balance and design issues widely criticized by players.

This led the developers at World's Edge to the decision to rebuild the Chinese faction entirely, instead of just tweaking what already existed. Looking ahead, there's at least one more expansion planned for Age of Mythology: Retold, which will add another new faction into the mix. Little is known right now except that this second expansion will arrive at some point in 2025.

In my review of Age of Mythology: Retold, I wrote that "If you loved the original Age of Mythology, this is an absolute must-grab. For newcomers that are intrigued by the premise but concerned around the idea of trying a strategy game, I would still say to give it a try. Between the gameplay changes, controller support, and accessibility options, this realm of gods and monsters is a fantastic way to start out your strategy journey. "

Age of Mythology: Retold is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Like other Xbox first-party games, it's also included in Xbox Game Pass.