Every year, Games Workshop partners with various studios and publishers for Warhammer Skulls, a celebration of all things Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Fantasy in the world of video games.

Warhammer Skulls 2025 is bringing some major updates on existing games, as well as a couple of exciting new reveals that are particularly relevant for players on Xbox and PC, as well as anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Where to watch Warhammer Skulls 2025

Warhammer Skulls Showcase - Festival of Video Games 2025 - YouTube

Warhammer Skulls 2025 aired live on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET. If you missed it live, you can watch the stream through the official Warhammer YouTube channel, which I've linked above. Alternatively, you can also view it through the official Warhammer Twitch channel.

All PC and Xbox games shown during Warhammer Skulls 2025

Below, I've gathered details and trailers (where possible) for everything announced for Xbox and PC at Warhammer Skulls 2025.

Owlcat Games returns with Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy - Announcement Trailer - YouTube

Owlcat Games, the developer and publisher of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, is back with a new role-playing experience. Titled Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, this game places players in charge of an Inquisition acolyte.

Dark Heresy will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 at some point in the future, and you can wishlist it on Steam right now.

Rogue Trader's second expansion is coming soon

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Lex Imperialis Release Date Trailer - YouTube

Not quite done yet, Owlcat Games showed a look at the second expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Titled Lex Imperialis, it's slated to launch on June 24, 2025.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. It's also included in Xbox Game Pass.

Rogue Trader also gets a second season pass

Still not finished, Owlcat Games also shared that a second wave of expansions for Rogue Trader are in development. Both expansions will include new story content for the game.

Total War: Warhammer 3 teases the Tides of Torment

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Tides of Torment - Teaser Trailer - YouTube

We also got a brief teaser for Tides of Torment, the next DLC pack for Total War: Warhammer 3, and it's slated to arrive this summer.

Malum Caedo is back in Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 Reveal Trailer - YouTube

Everyone's favorite suspiciously angry Ultramarine Malum Caedo (voiced by Rahul Kohli) is coming back. Developer Auroch Digital is working on Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2, a sequel to the team's 2023 retro-styled boomer shooter.

Boltgun 2 is slated to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC at some point in 2026.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 introduces the Leagues of Votann

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 - Allegiances Unknown trailer - YouTube

Kasedo Games & Bulwark Studios showed up with a new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2. As the name suggests, this sequel is again focused on turn-based gameplay involving the worshippers of the Omnissiah.

This time however, the Leagues of Votann are involved. Mechanicus 2 is scheduled to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 at some point later in 2025.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War is remastered later this year

Relic Entertainment's iconic strategy Warhammer experience is being remastered, with Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War slated to arrive on Windows PC later in 2025.

Space Marine 2 teases Siege mode

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Siege Mode Teaser - YouTube

Saber Interactive is continuing to update Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, with a new Siege mode coming on June 26. This free update lets players fight against endless hordes of foes, fulfilling those "Last Stand" fantasies all players have.



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is Master Crafted on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition Official Trailer - YouTube

Titus' first adventure returns! To close the show, we got the stunning news that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is being remastered for Xbox Series X|S and PC. This remaster includes reworked audio, better textures, 4K graphics, and more, giving a better way to play the story that continued in last year's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition is coming to Xbox and PC on June 10, 2025. It'll also be available day one in Xbox Game Pass.

This story is developing...