As the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 approaches, there's another batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass soon.

Players will be able to jump into the remastered debut of Ultramarine Titus with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition. This remaster includes better visuals and audio, and is slated to launch on June 10, 2025.

The drip-feed of Activision games into the Xbox Game Pass catalogue continues, as Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is also coming to the library this month.

There's a couple of other big day one launches as well, including 11 bit studios' The Alters and Remedy Entertainment's FBC: Firebreak.

If you missed them before, be sure to check out the games added to Xbox Game Pass earlier in the month. Now, here's everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of June 2025:

June 5, 2025

Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Editions (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - Ultimate, Standard

June 10, 2025

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

June 11, 2025

Barbie Project Friendship (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

Kingdom: Two Crowns (Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

June 12, 2025

EA Sports FC 25 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

June 13, 2025

The Alters (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

June 17, 2025

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

FBC: Firebreak (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 15?

Dordogne

Hypnospace Outlaw

Isonzo

Keplerth

My Time At Sandrock

Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends

Depersonalization

