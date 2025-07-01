Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass soon — and one of the service's biggest-ever hits is returning, too

The first wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2025 includes yet another first-party launch. Xbox Wire shared details on the upcoming titles on Tuesday, revealing that in addition to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, players could look forward to several major returning games.



That includes Squanch Games' High on Life, which first launched into Xbox Game Pass when the game arrived back in December 2022. At the time, it quickly became the biggest third-party launch ever on Xbox Game Pass, a record that it would hold until Palworld launched in January 2024.



With High on Life 2 slated to launch this winter after being announced at the recent Xbox Games Showcase 2025, it's good timing for anyone who missed out on the first game years ago.



Outside of High of Life, The Ascent is also returning to Xbox Game Pass, giving players another opportunity to check out a cyberpunk world in an action-RPG setting.

July 1, 2025

Little Nightmares 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

July 2, 2025

Legend of Mana (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

Trials of Mana (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - Standard

July 3, 2025

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

July 8, 2025

The Ascent (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

July 9, 2025

Minamani Lane (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

July 11, 2025

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

July 15, 2025

High on Life (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15, 2025?

As always, there are a handful of games departing the subscription service at the halfway point for the month. If you want to keep playing these games, you need to buy them, and you'll get a discount if do so before they actually leave. Here are the titles leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15:

Flock

Mafia Definitive Edition

Magical Delicacy

Tchia

The Callisto Protocol

The Case of the Golden Idol

Some great games, with some notable departures

I had the chance to play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 a few weeks ago, and while my skills aren't what they used to be, I'm really looking forward to scraping off the rust.



It's worth noting that (like so many other games) you'll get so-called "early access" by grabbing the Digital Deluxe Edition, which also includes the DOOM Slayer and demonic Revenant as skaters. Xbox Game Pass subscribers have the option of just buying the upgrade, so keep that in mind.



If you haven't yet, I would also be sure to grab anything that's about to leave the subscription library that you're interested in. Of particular mention is The Case of the Golden Idol, a critically-acclaimed point-and-click mystery title.



I'm also a bigger fan of The Callisto Protocol than many. If you enjoy high-budget survival horror but you've been skeptical about trying it out, give it a chance before it departs.

