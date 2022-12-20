High on Life breaks multiple records with the biggest third-party Xbox Game Pass launch ever
The game already has "millions" of players, according to Xbox.
- High on Life is a Xbox console launch exclusive from Squanch Games that also launched into Xbox Game Pass.
- Squanch Games is a studio founded by Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland.
- High on Life is breaking multiple records, becoming the biggest Xbox Game Pass launch of 2022, the biggest third-party Xbox Game Pass launch of all time, and the biggest single-player Xbox Game Pass launch of all time.
Comedy is always subjective, but the new comedy-focused shooter High on Life from developer Squanch Games is breaking records left and right.
Microsoft shared via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) on Tuesday that High on Life, which recently launched into Xbox Game Pass as an Xbox console exclusive, is already the biggest Xbox Game Pass launch of 2022. Additionally, High on Life is the biggest third-party launch in Xbox Game Pass ever and the biggest launch ever for a single-player game in Xbox Game Pass.
“This was our first time launching a game with Game Pass,” says Mike Fridley, studio director and COO of Squanch Games, “and we’ve been blown away by the response from the players who have made us the most popular game on Game Pass right now. When Squanch Games was first created, it was to make the games we wanted to play – and Game Pass is helping us reach the players that want to play those games too.”
While Squanch Games did not share exact numbers, the press release did reveal that High on Life already has "millions" of players, meaning that for many people, it may be one of the best Xbox games of the year.
