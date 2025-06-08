During the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, Activision shared another look at Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, a remake of the two iconic games that's being developed by Iron Galaxy.

In addition to a bunch of cool tricks, the trailer also revealed a couple of major details. First, there's a demo available TODAY for anyone that preorders the game. This demo includes the Foundry level, with players able shred using Tony Hawk himself, Rayssa Leal, and (for those that preorder the Deluxe Edition) the Doom Slayer.

This demo is also open to anyone that is subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Second, there's another skater coming to the full game. It's none other than Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, who is animated in loving detail and even has his own unique tricks. For added comedy, you can use these tricks with other skaters.

While I was in town for Summer Game Fest 2025, I recently had the chance to play over a half-hour of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. While my skills are definitely rusty, it's a lot of fun, and I'm particularly impressed with the new maps crafted by Iron Galaxy.

The team has crafted three all-new maps: Movie Studio, Pinball, and Water Park. Pinball in particular is a ton of fun, as you have to watch out for the giant pinball that'll wreck you if you time some of your tricks wrong.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is scheduled to shred on July 11, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (Battle.net, Steam, Xbox PC), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

It's also in development for Nintendo Switch 2, though the release date for this version is not currently known.