Xbox Game Pass gets Metaphor: ReFantazio, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, To a T, and more
Metaphor: ReFantazio and other games are coming to the various Xbox Game Pass tiers soon.
More and more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, including Atlus' Metaphor: ReFantazio, a critically-acclaimed role-playing title that launched last year.
As shared via Xbox Wire on Wednesday, this next wave of games also brings titles that previously launched on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass that are now working down to the Standard tier of the service.
That includes Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which first launched exactly one year ago. It also includes GSC Game World's STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a first-person shooter with a dangerous world to explore.
Another noteworthy addition is Tales of Kenzera: Zau, which enters Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass via EA Play. To a T, a fascinatingly weird title being published by Annapurna Interactive, is also slated to launch day one into the service.
If you missed them before, be sure to check out the games added to Xbox Game Pass earlier in the month, including Dredge and DOOM: The Dark Ages. Now, here is everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next couple of weeks:
May 21, 2025
- Monster Train 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
May 22, 2025
- Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
May 27, 2025
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
May 28, 2025
- To a T (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
May 29, 2025
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
- Spray Paint Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC
June 3, 2025
- Crypt Custodian (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
- Symphonia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC
More games come to Xbox Cloud Gaming on May 23
Somewhat unusually, there's also a new batch of games with Xbox Cloud Gaming support, which you can see below:
- Brütal Legend
- Costume Quest 2
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Max The Curse of Brotherhood
- Neon Abyss
- Quantum Break
- Rare Replay
- ScreamRide
- State of Decay Year-One
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
What is leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31?
As usual, there's a handful of titles departing the subscription service at the end of the month. If you want to keep playing these games, you'll need to buy them. Buying a game while it's still in Xbox Game Pass gives you a discount, so hurry and you'll save some money. Here's what is leaving shortly:
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
- Cassette Beasts
- Firework
- Humanity
- Remnant 2
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer
The games just aren't stopping
I still haven't gotten around to playing Metaphor: ReFantazio, but now that it's coming to Xbox Game Pass, I'm going to try and play it sooner rather than later. I'm still playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 right now though, and I'd wanted to get a replay of Death Stranding in on Xbox before the sequel launches in June.
We are truly spoiled for choice at the moment.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Bluesky @samueltolbert.bsky.social.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.