New games are coming to every tier of Xbox Game Pass.

More and more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, including Atlus' Metaphor: ReFantazio, a critically-acclaimed role-playing title that launched last year.

As shared via Xbox Wire on Wednesday, this next wave of games also brings titles that previously launched on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass that are now working down to the Standard tier of the service.

That includes Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which first launched exactly one year ago. It also includes GSC Game World's STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a first-person shooter with a dangerous world to explore.

Another noteworthy addition is Tales of Kenzera: Zau, which enters Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass via EA Play. To a T, a fascinatingly weird title being published by Annapurna Interactive, is also slated to launch day one into the service.

If you missed them before, be sure to check out the games added to Xbox Game Pass earlier in the month, including Dredge and DOOM: The Dark Ages. Now, here is everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next couple of weeks:

May 21, 2025

Monster Train 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

May 22, 2025

Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

May 27, 2025

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

May 28, 2025

To a T (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

May 29, 2025

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

Spray Paint Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

June 3, 2025

Crypt Custodian (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

Symphonia (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

More games come to Xbox Cloud Gaming on May 23

Somewhat unusually, there's also a new batch of games with Xbox Cloud Gaming support, which you can see below:

Brütal Legend

Costume Quest 2

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Full Throttle Remastered

Grim Fandango Remastered

Max The Curse of Brotherhood

Neon Abyss

Quantum Break

Rare Replay

ScreamRide

State of Decay Year-One

SteamWorld Dig 2

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection

What is leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31?

As usual, there's a handful of titles departing the subscription service at the end of the month. If you want to keep playing these games, you'll need to buy them. Buying a game while it's still in Xbox Game Pass gives you a discount, so hurry and you'll save some money. Here's what is leaving shortly:

Cassette Beasts

Firework

Humanity

Remnant 2

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer

The games just aren't stopping

I still haven't gotten around to playing Metaphor: ReFantazio, but now that it's coming to Xbox Game Pass, I'm going to try and play it sooner rather than later. I'm still playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 right now though, and I'd wanted to get a replay of Death Stranding in on Xbox before the sequel launches in June.



We are truly spoiled for choice at the moment.