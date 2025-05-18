Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny is a remaster of the 2002 game of the same name.

You might still be fighting demons or Nevrons, but there's more new Xbox games launching this week, including a remaster of Capcom's Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny.

This classic action game first launched back in 2002 on the PlayStation 2, and it's finally being brought to modern platforms. This remaster includes HD graphics and revamped controls, as well as extras like a gallery mode where players can view sketches of the game's art.

It's good timing to hop into Onimusha, as Capcom is finally working on a new entry in the series. Titled Onimusha: Way of the Sword, it's currently slated to launch at some point in 2026.

If you missed them before, be sure to check out all the Xbox games that launched last week, including DOOM: The Dark Ages. Now, here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

May 20, 2025

RoadCraft (Xbox Series X|S): "You run a disaster recovery company, specialized in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters. Many tasks await you to restart the local industry: clearing debris, replacing faulty equipment, rebuilding roads and bridges damaged by weather, and much more! With your vehicles, choose carefully your itinerary through abandoned factories, submerged dams, or out-of-service solar fields."

May 21, 2025

Cipher Monk (Xbox Series X|S): "Cipher Monk is a relaxing number puzzle game inspired by a brilliant but forgotten number system used by Cistercian monks in the 13th century. Unlike any other numerical challenge you've seen before, Cipher Monk invites you to think differently — to decode, rotate, and arrange mysterious ancient symbols that represent numbers from 1 to 9999."

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Xbox Series X|S): "Step into this Slow-Life RPG where you can freely switch between 14 unique jobs, so called "Lives," and enjoy a carefree life in a fantasy world. Fish, cook, shape the island to your liking, or team up with friends to battle monsters across the vast world. It's up to you to choose what kind of Life you'll live!"

Kittens and Yarn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Kittens and Yarn is a cute and minimalist puzzle game where it's up to you to untangle the yarns by simply swapping the pieces."

Knight's Night (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The kingdom is in danger, and power has fallen into the hands of an evil wizard! Now it's up to you to save the land from certain destruction. Run, jump, dash, avoid traps and hop on the heads of enemies as you explore forests, caves, perilous ruins and more. Knight's Night! is a retro precision platformer presented in 1-bit black-and-white style, featuring fluid pixel art animation and super-tight controls."

Knock on the Coffin Lid (Xbox Series X|S): "In Knock on the Coffin Lid you wake up in a cold crypt a thousand leagues from home, devoid of memories of what has happened, and in the company of an enigmatic stranger. To return lost memories you will have to examine the dark secrets of your own death, form unexpected alliances and carefully plan your route."

One Button Games 5-in-1 vol. 2 (Xbox Series X|S): "Challenge yourself with these 5 one-button fast-paced games."

Shy Cats Hidden Tracks - Vol. 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "The cutest choir in the world is back! Three new cities, three new songs, and hundreds of new hidden kittens! Combine hidden objects with a music creator and take the role of the maestro in this adorable orchestra!"

May 22, 2025

Aureole - Wings of Hope (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Speed merges with precision in this celestial adventure! At sonic speeds, Aureole - Wings of Hope takes platforming to the literal skies! Join Ramila and Ryleth on their crusade to reclaim their home from demonic forces in this unique physics-based side-scrolling game."

Aureole - Wings of Hope (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Speed merges with precision in this celestial adventure! At sonic speeds, Aureole - Wings of Hope takes platforming to the literal skies! Join Ramila and Ryleth on their crusade to reclaim their home from demonic forces in this unique physics-based side-scrolling game."

Blades of Fire (Xbox Series X|S): "From the award-winning studio MercurySteam, comes a new action-adventure where you forge your own weapons and face fierce enemies in a unique combat system. Join Aran de Lira on his journey to find the real purpose of his fate!"

Cookie Clicker (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Cookie Clicker is a game about making an absurd amount of cookies. To help you in this endeavor, you will recruit a wide variety of helpful cookie makers, like friendly Grandmas, Farms, Factories, and otherworldly Portals."

Deliver At All Costs (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The year is 1959. A time of rock 'n' roll, polka dot dresses and the ever-looming dread of nuclear annihilation. Step into the shoes of Winston Green — a down-on-his-luck courier with a fiery temper and a mysterious past — as he delivers highly unconventional cargo, leaving a trail of havoc and chaos behind him, ensuring he does what it takes to Deliver At All Costs!"

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "This campsite might have ghosts, but the real thing haunting Eugene McQuacklin is his failed marriage and bread addiction. Can he escape the shadows of his past?

Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict (Xbox Series X|S): "The magical box is back, and this time, organizing miniatures has become more complicated. In Legends Aligned: Minis in Conflict, you continue fitting miniatures into a box — but now, rivalries are involved."

Ludo XXL (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The popular dice game for the whole family! This classic game par excellence has brought young and old together for generations. The much-loved original convinces with its child-friendly rules and thrilling luck of the dice. It's great fun for the whole family – full of both laughter and frustration!"

Lynked: Banner of the Sparks (Xbox Series X|S): "It's the year 30XX, and the natural world has been overrun by an evil robot force… but all is not lost. As you rescue and join forces with a charming band of robot companions called the Unibots, you'll form a community of fearless friends, and work together to build a new future from the ground up."

Maniac (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Welcome to Maniac where chaos is just waiting to be unleashed. Maniac is a throwback to times of the Original GTA's of the world in which mayhem reigned supreme."

Out of Sight (Xbox Series X|S): "Out of Sight is a deeply atmospheric horror game that blends first and second-person perspectives with riveting voice-acting to immerse you in a chilling and emotional journey."

Super Waifu Ball (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Roll, collect, and dive into the waifu-filled adventure of your dreams! Super Waifu Ball is an arcade-style adventure where you roll through colorful, obstacle-filled worlds as a cast of adorable waifus. Complete levels, collect stars, and unlock collectible waifu figurines from the gacha machine!"

Trident's Tale (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Set sail for an epic action-packed adventure in Trident's Tale, where you'll become Ocean, a bold young captain on a quest to reclaim the legendary Storm Trident—a mythical artifact that grants power over the seas. But beware the ocean is vast, treacherous, and crawling with danger at every turn! So ready the cannons, hoist the sails, and immerse yourself in a gripping tale filled with eccentric characters, cunning dungeons, and adrenaline-pumping battles. You will need to master your magic and embrace your swashbuckling spirit to become the ruler of the seas!

May 23, 2025

Aery - Peace of Mind 3 (Xbox Series X|S): "Aery – Piece of Mind 3 is an interactive game experience that is designed to relax your mind and soul. You jump into the role of a little bird, explore beautiful landscapes and collect magical crystals that mark certain landscapes."

Aery - Peace of Mind 3 (Xbox Series X|S): "Aery – Piece of Mind 3 is an interactive game experience that is designed to relax your mind and soul. You jump into the role of a little bird, explore beautiful landscapes and collect magical crystals that mark certain landscapes."

Astro Miner (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Fly to extraordinary planets with different terrains and start mining valuable minerals to sell them in your base. Create corridors to reach stacks of crystals, or do it your own way and mine wherever you like with the help of dynamites. Hire workers and build an auto-miner machine to speed up your work!"

Blazing Strike (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Step into the ring where the future of humanity hangs in the balance. In a world ravaged by an apocalyptic event, society is ruled by a brutal regime. But deep in the shadows, a resistance ignites. **Will you rise and fight back—or fall to the chaos?**"

Casual Sports Series: Badminton (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Experience dynamic rallies and tactical depth as you master smashes, drops, clears, and net plays. The intuitive controls make it easy to pick up and play, while the depth of movement and shot variety ensures rewarding gameplay for all skill levels."

Collie Call (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In Collie Call, you're a super-smart pup on a mission: herd all the sheep back to the pasture! But it's not as easy as it sounds — there's slippery mud, spinning sheep, and even wacky teleporters. All wrapped up in a cute retro pixel-art style!"

Lord of the Click 5 (Xbox Series X|S): ""Lord of the Click 5" continues the legendary clicker series, offering unique challenges, deep strategy and exciting gameplay. As a wise king, you once again enter the battle to save the kingdom, which is plunging into darkness."

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny (Xbox Series X|S): "Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny returns with HD graphics and modernised controls to perform issen critical counter attacks and intense swordplay. Play as Jubei Yagyu and make your way through feudal Japan with your allies. This game has additional language support adapted from the original script."

Soccer Golf (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Do you love soccer? Do you love golf? Tee off and kickoff in SoccerGolf, a brilliant and challenging new physics game which seamlessly combines your two favorite sports. Aim to athletically kick your soccer ball into the goal in the lowest possible number of shots. Use precise mid-air putting techniques to reach just the right amount of force and accuracy needed to sink a hole."

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon (Xbox Series X|S): "Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a mature, first-person perspective open-world RPG, taking you into a dark fantasy world inspired by Arthurian legends. Experience a complex, branching main storyline, where you will decide on what legacy King Arthur's reign will leave on the world after 600 years of continuous struggle."