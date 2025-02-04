Capcom highlights Onimusha: Way of the Sword in its February showcase

Onimusha: Way of the Sword 2 gets a 2026 release window in new Capcom showcase.

Capcom has revealed more information and developer commentary for Onimusha Way of the Sword during its February 2025 spotlight showcase. A 2026 release window was also revealed for Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

Way of the Sword is designed with a new protagonist and more interesting and unsettling enemies set in the fantastical historic city of Kyoto.

The Onimusha franchise debuted in 2001 and blends dark fantasy with real history to tell the story of a warrior in feudal Japan who acquires the power of the Oni to save the world from the evil Genma. The franchise has been a worldwide success, selling more than 8 million units according to Capcom. Onimusha: Way of the Sword picks up its predecessor's torch and explores historic Japan, which is in danger of corruption from the underworld's Genma.

In the gameplay deep dive for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the developers detailed how players can look forward to sword-to-sword combat for action fans while absorbing souls to take out the gruesome Genma. The game will center around the brand-new protagonist, who is armed with an Oni Gauntlet. Players will need to absorb the souls of the twisted Genma in the city of Kyoto during the Edo period with the Oni Gauntlet in order to heal and use special moves. Focusing on how to absorb souls during battles will be pivotal to player success.

The gameplay trailer highlighted by Capcom was recorded with dismemberment and gore settings turned off, but the director of Onimusha, Satoru Nihei, reiterated that the full game will feature gore and dismemberment intact.

Satoru also shared additional details about the sword-fighting action in the new game, stating that despite the game's dark fantasy setting, the development team were "not trying to make an impossibly difficult game. Instead, we want to make a game where fans of action can experience thrilling sword fights and taste satisfaction from slaying their enemies."

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remaster

Along with new details and trailers for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Capcom also shared that Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny will hit Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC Via Steam later this year. This will be the second title of the franchise to hit modern consoles, following the footsteps of the previously remastered Onimusha: Warlords. Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny was originally released in 2002.

A busy year for Capcom

Monster Hunter: Wilds was also highlighted during the Capcom showcase. (Image credit: Capcom)

With both Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remaster both in the works for 2025 and 2026, you'd think Capcom had its hands full. The February showcase also highlighted other titles in the works from Capcom, however, including a sequel to Okami and provided a deep dive into the upcoming Monster Hunter: Wilds. Capcom also released the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on Xbox today during its showcase.

We've got a handy collection of everything shown during today's Capcom showcase to help you stay up to date on what you can look forward to in 2025 and 2026.