Where and how to watch Capcom's live Monster Hunter Wilds, Onimusha event

What new monsters will be revealed for Monster Hunter Wilds tonight?

Capcom is preparing to broadcast a Spotlight stream later tonight to reveal news updates for multiple upcoming Xbox and PC games. After the Spotlight ends it will then be followed up by a special Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase stream revealing new info on one of the most anticipated titles for 2025.

Here's everything you need to know on when these goes live, how to watch them, and games you can expect to see from this event.

When the does Capcom February 2025 Spotlight and Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase start?

The Capcom February 2025 Spotlight is scheduled to begin later today at 2:00pm PST/5:00pm ET/10:00PM GMT, which is expected to last for 20 minutes.

After the Capcom February 2025 Spotlight concludes, then it will be followed up by the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase at 2:20pm PST/5:20pm ET/10:20PM GMT, which is expected to last 15 minutes.

How do I watch the Capcom February 2025 Spotlight and the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase?

The Capcom February 2025 Spotlight and the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will be available to watch on Capcom's YouTube channel and Twitch channel. Additionally, both events will be subtitled in 13 languages.

You can find links to these channels down below:

What can we expect to see at the Capcom February 2025 Spotlight and the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase?

During the Capcom February 2025 Spotlight, you can expect news updates for the already released Marvel vs Capcom Fight Collection: Arcade Classics and upcoming Xbox titles / upcoming PC titles like Onimusha: Way of the Sword and the Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will show off more new information for Monster Hunter Wilds, a new trailer, and more info on its upcoming 2nd Open Beta Test.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

The underrated Project Justice returns in Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is an upcoming compilation featuring some of Capcom's classic fighting games of the past like Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Project Justice, Power Stone 1 and 2, Rival Schools, now upgraded with quality-of-life features and online multiplayer with rollback netcode.

This game currently has a tentative release for 2025 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC so we may get a release for it announced during this event.

Marvel vs Capcom Fight Collection: Arcade Classics

Unleash the power of the Infinity Stones to win the battle. (Image credit: Capcom)

Another Capcom fighting game compilation set to appear during the Spotlight is Marvel vs Capcom Fight Collection: Arcade Classics. This compilation features an all-star collection of titles from Capcom's beloved Marvel Vs. Capcom franchise like Marvel Vs. Capcom Clash of Superheroes, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes, X-Men Vs. Street Fighter and more.

It was released last year on September 11, 2024, for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC, so we might see Capcom announce the Xbox port for this title during this event.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Hack and slash your way through the Genma to save Japan in Onimusha: Way of the Sword. (Image credit: Capcom)

The biggest game that will be shown during the Capcom February 2025 Spotlight will be Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the long-awaited revival of Capcom's cult-classic, hack-and-slash adventure series, Onimusha.

We got a teaser trailer for this title during the 2024 Game Awards so it is possible we'll be getting an extended gameplay preview for this title at the event.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Get ready to wild hunting monsters with your friends. (Image credit: Capcom)

Lastly, Capcom will be showing a 15-minute Showcase stream for Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest and most anticipated entry in Capcom's best-selling Monster Hunter series. According to Capcom, this showcase will unveil new gameplay information, more information on its upcoming second Open Beta Test, and a new cinematic trailer that could potentially show off new or returning monsters for players to hunt.

Monster Hunter Wilds is currently scheduled to be released on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.