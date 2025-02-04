Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics launches on Xbox today

While Capcom's most recent showcase primarily focused on the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds and Onimusha, the storied Japanese publisher took the time to reveal that Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is launching on Xbox consoles on Tuesday.

At the time I first wrote this, the game was not yet appearing on the Xbox Store, as naturally, it could take some time to properly populate and become available for purchase. Now, it's live on the Xbox Store, so you can buy Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on Xbox right now.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics first launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC back in September 2024, but not on Xbox, prompting questions about why the game was skipping Microsoft's console platform. Capcom then confirmed that the collection would arrive on Xbox in 2025 after "technical discussions" with the teams at Xbox. Here's all the games included in the collection:

Looking ahead, the collection fun isn't over yet, as Capcom also revealed that the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is slated to launch on May 16, 2025. You can check out the preorder trailer below:

X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

MARVEL SUPER HEROES

X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

THE PUNISHER

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is launching across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch. Naturally, it's also playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

Capcom is maintaining a packed lineup

Monster Hunter Wilds is almost here. (Image credit: Capcom)

It's great to see Xbox players be able to join in the fun, and I'll be buying Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics the moment I see it available in the store. I do wish Capcom could've made cross-play an option for these games though, as that would've massively increased the pool of players accessible to everyone.

Outside of these collections, Capcom is set to have a massive February with the impending launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. I poured dozens of hours into Monster Hunter World, so seeing this game build on everything that World got right has me extremely excited. Street Fighter 6 is also getting a bit bigger, with Mai Shiranui arriving in the fighting game tomorrow.

A new Onimusha game is also on the way in 2026, while a sequel to Okami is now in development, meaning there'll be plenty to look forward to from Capcom for a while yet. The only real question I have at this point, is just when we're going to see Resident Evil 9. After all, we're rapidly closing in on the two-year anniversary of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which would easily mark the longest we've gone without hearing about a new Resident Evil game for some time...