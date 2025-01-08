Monster Hunter Wilds is getting a second Open Best Test in February 2025 along with the return of an old-school monster

The long wait for Capcom's highly-anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds is almost over as we're only a month away from its full release on February 28, 2025. However, Capcom has decided the stoke the fires of our anticipation even further by announcing a second Open Beta Test for Monster Hunter Wilds.

This Open Beta Test will take place on multiple occasions during February for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players. It also will feature the return of an old-school monster that's been a part of the Monster Hunter franchise since its inception, the deceptively cunning Bird Wyvern, Gypceros.

Here's everything you need to know about the second Open Beta Test for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Open Beta Test content

New Year's Greetings 2025 | Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 Announcement

The second Open Beta Test will contain all the content of Monster Hunter Wilds' first Open Beta Test. This includes the character creator, the introduction story mission that teaches you the basic controls, and a hunting mission where you must slay a Doshaguma. If you had already created a character and a Palico in the previous Open Beta Test, you will be allowed to transfer them over to the second Open Beta Test to save you the trouble of making new ones from scratch.

The Gypceros makes its 'flashy' return in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image credit: Capcom)

The second Open Beta Test will feature new content compared to the first Open Beta Test, such as the return Gypceros, a large Bird Wyvern that hasn't been seen in a mainline Monster Hunter game since Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

This rubbery avian may look dumb but it's actually a smart predator. The Gypceros can contort its tail into a long-range whip weapon, blind players with flashing lights, spit poison saliva, and sometimes play dead to catch players off guard.

Capcom has also said the second Open Beta Test will have more additional content beyond the inclusion of Gyceros but they will announce the details of that content at a later date.

However, Capcom has confirmed that this second Open Beta Test will not contain the performance improvements or weapon balance changes they announced in December 2024 as these are being implemented in the final, launch version of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds' second Open Beta Test will take place over the course of February. (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds' second Open Beta Test will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam platforms. Additionally, players will not be required to subscribe to PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass Core, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in order to participate (although you will need these aforementioned subscription services to access the online features of the full game).

Here are the following dates that the second Open Beta Test will take place:

From February 6th 2025, 7:00pm to February 9th, 2025, 6:59pm (P.T. time)

From February 13th, 2025. 7:00pm to February 16th, 2025, 6:59pm (P.T. time)

However, be aware that these starting times are subject to change in the future. Also, the Open Beta Test periods are prone to being changed or canceled altogether without prior notice.

To participate in the Open Beta Test, you must have a stable broadband internet connect and have 29GB of available space for the platform of your choice. If you plan on playing the PC version of the Open Beta Test, your rig must meet Monster Hunter Wilds' PC spec requirements.

Open Beta Test rewards for the full game

Play Monster Hunter Wilds' second Open Beta Test to earn bonus rewards in the full game. (Image credit: Capcom)

Like the first Open Beta Test, Monster Hunter Wilds' second Open Beta Test will reward players with bonus items they will be able to unlock and use in the full game by simply participating in the Open Beta Test. These rewards include a Stuffed Felyne Teddy Pendant and an OBT 2 Bonus Item Pack.

The Item Pack will contain the following items:

Raw Meat x10

Shock Trap x3

Pitfall Trap x3

Tranq Bomb x10

Large Barrel Bomb x3

Armor Sphere x5

Flash Pod x10

Large Dung Pod x10

To claim these rewards in the full game, you must use the same platform account you used to play the second Open Beta Test while being connected to the internet. You can only claim these items once per account and make sure you have character data made in order to obtain the rewards.

February is going to be a 'wild' month for Monster Hunter fans

Monster Hunter Wilds: 5th Trailer | The Black Flame - YouTube Watch On

The excitement I have for Monster Hunter Wilds, my most anticipated upcoming Xbox game /upcoming PC title of 2025, was bad enough already but Capcom has now sent it into the stratosphere with this announcement. I've had tons of fun playing Monster Hunter Wilds' first Open Beta Test and discovering at least 16 cool new gameplay details and mechanics, so I can't wait to find more in the second Open Beta Test in February 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.