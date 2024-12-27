Is Monster Hunter coming to Xbox Game Pass? No, there is currently no official word from Capcom of Monster Hunter Wilds coming to Xbox Game Pass when it launches on Xbox Series X|S on February 28, 2025. However, that isn't to say it won't come to Xbox Game Pass afterward as Monster Hunter Rise became available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and xCloud.

It seems that Monster Hunter Wilds will miss out on Xbox Game Pass at launch

In December 2023, Capcom announced the grand reveal of Monster Hunter Wilds, the long-awaited, next-gen follow-up to Capcom's best-selling game of all time, Monster Hunter World. This game promises to improve upon the foundations of what makes the Monster Hunter franchise special with a plethora of original and reworked combat mechanics, the biggest explorable biomes in the series' history, a roster of terrifying new and classic monsters, and bringing online crossplay support between home consoles and PC at last.

After over a year of cinematic trailers and gameplay showcase streams, Monster Hunter Wilds will soon be released onto Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on February 28, 2025.

However, Xbox fans are in for a little disappointment as there has been no confirmation from Capcom that Monster Hunter Wilds will be coming to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass when it launches.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's premium cloud gaming service that allows users to freely download and play hundreds upon hundreds of Xbox games for a small monthly subscription. It's sad that it's likely Monster Hunter Wilds won't be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch because it would benefit from the service. It would allow people to play Monster Hunter Wilds who can't afford to buy it at full price or try it out before fully committing to purchasing it, thus allowing the game to reach out to a wider audience.

That being said, this doesn't mean that Monster Hunter Wilds won't be coming to Xbox Game Pass at all. After all, Monster Hunter Wilds' predecessor, Monster Hunter Rise came to Xbox Game Pass when it was ported from the Nintendo Switch and PC, so perhaps Monster Hunter Wilds have a chance as well in the far distant future after it launches.

