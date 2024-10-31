'Monster Hunter Wilds' open beta test on Xbox and Steam PC: How to download early, beta launch times in your region, and more

Team up with fellow players to take on the savage Doshaguma.

It won't be long now until Capcom's highly-anticipated action-hunting title, Monster Hunter Wilds, will launch its Open Beta Test for Xbox and PC platforms as preloads for the beta have now gone live. If you're a longtime fan of Monster Hunter fan that's been chomping at the bit to play this game early before its February 28, 2025 release date like me, you're probably thinking "How on Earth do I access the Open Beta Test?"

Well, don't worry because we have you covered with information on how to access the beta and download it on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Here's what you need to know on how to join the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test which is set to go live on October 31, 2024.

Monster Hunter Wilds - When does the Open Beta Test start?

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test will go live at the following times depending on your region and timezone:

October 31, 2024, 8:00 p.m. PT,

October 31, 2024, 11:00 p.m. EST

November 1, 2024, 3:00 a.m. GMT

Monster Hunter Wilds - How to download the Open Beta Test on Xbox

Downloading Monster Hunter Wilds' Open Best Test on Xbox (Image credit: Windows Central / Xbox)

To access the beta on Xbox Series X|S, all you need to do is go to the Microsoft Store app on your console, search for 'Monster Hunter Wilds Beta' and you will find a store page for it. Once you enter the store page, simply press the 'GET free' button there and you will begin downloading it.

Alternatively, you can go through the following steps:

Navigate to the Microsoft Store on your Xbox, by opening the Guide menu after hitting the Xbox button on your controller. The Store icon is at the bottom on the first page. Navigate left to the menu, and select Games, then Games Home. Navigate down to go through different categories, until you find game demos. Monster Hunter Wilds beta test should be in the list there. Click on it with "A" and select Get it now.

If you have connected your Xbox to your Microsoft Account already, you should also be able to sign in to the Monster Hunter Wilds beta test on the Xbox Store on the web here and install the game remotely.

Monster Hunter Wilds - How to download the Open Beta Test on PC

Enter the Monster Hunter Wilds steam store page and download the Beta from there. (Image credit: Windows Central / Valve)

To access the beta on PC, head over to the Steam app store and search for Monster Hunter Wilds until you see its store page. Click on it to enter and you will see an option called "Play the Monster Hunter Wilds Playtest now!" which will allow you to download the Open Beta Test on Steam, as shown above.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Monster Hunter Wilds - What are the Open Beta Test's requirements, content, and full-game?

Learn how to wield your weapon while fighting the burly, tongue-licking, Chatacabra (Image credit: Capcom)

Since this is an Open Beta Test, it's open to the public at large so there's no need to worry about signing up for any exclusive beta access programs beforehand to download.

The content of the Open Test Beta will consist of a Character Creator where you get to create your avatar (which can be transferred to the full game), a Story Trial mission that introduces players to the story while providing a tutorial on how to use their weapon against a Chatacabra, and a hunting mission where the player must hunt down a Doshaguma.

Players who participate and complete the missions in this Open Beta Test will be given special rewards in the full game. These include a cosmetic pendant that players can attach to their Seikret mount or weapons, and an item pack containing several healing items and armor upgrade materials to help them during the beginning of the full game.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Will I need Xbox Game Pass to play the Open Beta Test?

Players assaulting a pack of Doshaguma. (Image credit: Capcom)

Xbox players won't need an Xbox Game Pass subscription to download and play the Open Beta Test. However, the full game will require it if players wish to play with other players in online multiplayer hunts.

Monster Hunter Wilds - When will the Open Beta Test end?

Beware the wrath of Rey Dau during your adventures in the Open Beta Test. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Open Beta Test will last until these following times depending on your home region:

November 3, 2024, 6:59 p.m. PT,

November 3, 2024, 9:59 p.m. EST

November 4, 2024, 2:59 a.m. GMT

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

The time has come to finally play one of my most anticipated games of 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds: 5th Trailer | The Black Flame - YouTube Watch On

PlayStation fans have already gotten their hands on the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test thanks to PlayStation Plus Early Access and from what I've seen of their gameplay impressions, it's gotten me even more excited to try it out more than I already am. The new monsters look so much fun to fight, the Windward Plains locale looks so massive with tons of secrets to uncover, and the new combat mechanics implemented for the weapons look so cool to use.

In addition, Capcom has opened a survey on Monster Hunter Wilds' official website where players can provide feedback during their time in the beta, which may help improve the quality of the full game.

I can't wait to finally get a taste of Monster Hunter Wilds this weekend through the Open Beta Test, mess around with the in-depth character creator for hours on end, and master all the new awesome weapon moves in preparation for when the game fully launches in just a few months from now.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.