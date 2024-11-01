Monster Hunter Wilds' Open Beta Test debuts to almost half a MILLION concurrent players on Steam

Like the Chatacabra, players are salivating at the chance to join the hunt.

What you need to know

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test has recently gone live for Xbox and PC platforms and will stay active until November 3, 2024.

Just an hour after Monster Hunter Wilds' beta launched, reports show that it has already received over 457,000 concurrent players on Steam and is still growing.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the next major entry in Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise which is scheduled to be released on February 28, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Today is a special occasion for Monster Hunter fans because the Open Beta Test for Capcom's highly-anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds, has finally gone live for Xbox consoles and PC via Steam.

How anticipated you may ask? Well, according to a report by X user @Okami13_, the Open Beta Test has already achieved over 457,000 concurrent players on Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test reaches 457,000+ concurrent players on Steam within 1 hour of release.#MonsterHunterWilds pic.twitter.com/XDYaBbaGLrNovember 1, 2024

That's right. Nearly half a million players are currently playing Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test on just the PC version alone and that number is quickly rising as we speak. The Xbox and PlayStation versions are likely experiencing similar amounts of concurrent players, meaning that potentially over a million players worldwide are currently enjoying this sneak preview into Capcom's big entry in its action-hunting franchise.

For those unaware, the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test is a public beta test that gives players a sneak preview of Monster Hunter Wilds' story and gameplay features. In this beta, players will get a taste of what's to come in the full game such as creating their character (which can be transferred to the full game), learning how to use all new moves for their weapons, and hunting giant monsters with their friends online with long-requested crossplay support.

Monster Hunter Wilds' Open Beta Test is currently active for Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and will go offline until the following times:

November 3, 2024, 6:59 p.m. PT,

November 3, 2024, 9:59 p.m. EST

November 4, 2024, 2:59 a.m. GMT

If you wish to learn how to access the Open Beta Test and learn more detailed information about its content, check out our guide on how to download the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test on Xbox and PC.

It's time to join the hunt my fellow Xbox and PC players

Monster Hunter Wilds: 4th Trailer | Release Date Reveal (Extended Kut) - YouTube Watch On

It's crazy to see such a high number of concurrent players for Monster Hunter Wilds in such a short time with little to no signs of winding down, and this is only the Open Beta Test. When the full game comes out in the next four months, I have a strong feeling that this upcoming PC title and upcoming Xbox title have the potential to smash concurrent player records and become of one Capcom's best-selling games of all time.

However, this will only be possible if Capcom can maintain this huge momentum of hype going forward and listen to player feedback during their time in the Open Beta Test so it can polish the final product to its best possible state on launch day. If you want to help contribute to that and voice any concerns you may have about the game, you can do so by taking part in the beta survey on Monster Hunter Wild's official website.

In the meantime, join the Open Test Beta to get your character's looks perfected, and master your favorite weapon's new moves you can be ready to take on all the new horrifying monsters of the Forbidden Lands when the full version of Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28, 2024.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.