Get the latest scoop on over 50 upcoming games at Future Games Show 2025

Amidst the Summer Games Fest season, the Future Games Show has returned to be a part of the festivities by hosting a Summer Showcase livestream on June 7, 2025. This event will showcase new trailers, gameplay deep dives, world premieres, developer interviews, and exclusive demos for over 50 upcoming Xbox titles/upcoming PC titles.

Here's a guide on how and where you can tune into the Future Games Show: Summer Showcase.

How to watch Future Games Show: Summer Showcase

Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The Future Games Show: Summer Showcase will go live on its YouTube channel on June 7, 2025, at 1:00pm (PT) | 4:00pm (ET) | 9:00pm (BST) | 10:00pm (CEST).

The event will also be hosted on the following sites: Twitch*, YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, GamesRadar, Steam, PC Gamer, IGN, Gamespot, Bilibili, and Ginx TV.

* Viewers who watch The Future Games Show: Summer Showcase on its Twitch channel for more than 15 consecutive minutes will be rewarded with an exclusive Twitch Drop for THE FINALS.

What can we expect at the event?

Veteran voice actors, Laura Bailey and Matthew Mercer will be the hosts of Future Games Show: Summer Showcase (Image credit: Future Games Show)

Future Games Show: Summer Showcase will showcase all kinds of new trailers, reveals, gameplay deep dives, and more for over 50 upcoming games.

Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect at the Future Games Show: Summer Games, as quoted by Future Games Show:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A new trailer for Directive 8020 from Supermassive Games.

from Supermassive Games. More on cinematic action game, Tenet of the Spark , from developer ROAR GAMES.

, from developer ROAR GAMES. A developer presentation for Mafia: The Old Country , a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily.

a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. A gripping new trailer for Crisol: Theater of Idols from Vermila Studios and Blumhouse Games.

from Vermila Studios and Blumhouse Games. Something new for Ahoy from Capstan Games.

from Capstan Games. Netmarble will unveil a new trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin.

A developer presentation from Rogue Factor for upcoming 3rd-person action-adventure game Hell is Us.

A new trailer for Herdling from Okomotive and Panic.

from Okomotive and Panic. A trailer for hardcore space survival MMO EVE Frontier from CCP Games.

from CCP Games. A developer presentation and a new trailer for Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream from River End Games and Nordcurrent Labs.

from River End Games and Nordcurrent Labs. A new trailer and Twitch Drop* for Embark Studios’ free-to-play combat game show, THE FINALS.

Stayed tuned after Future Games Show: Summer Showcase for more gaming news on FGS Live from Los Angeles. (Image credit: Future Games Show)

Additionally, another show called FGS Live From Los Angeles will air after Future Games Show: Summer Showcases concludes.

This event will feature more exclusive trailers, news info, and interviews for games shown during the prior event. Future Games Show has stated that some of the games that will be featured in FGS Live From Los Angeles include: