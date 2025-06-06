The Future Games Show: Summer Showcase goes live on June 7 - Here's where and how to watch the event
The Future Games Show has returned to show off new info for over 50 upcoming AAA and indie titles from across the video game industry
Amidst the Summer Games Fest season, the Future Games Show has returned to be a part of the festivities by hosting a Summer Showcase livestream on June 7, 2025. This event will showcase new trailers, gameplay deep dives, world premieres, developer interviews, and exclusive demos for over 50 upcoming Xbox titles/upcoming PC titles.
Here's a guide on how and where you can tune into the Future Games Show: Summer Showcase.
How to watch Future Games Show: Summer Showcase
The Future Games Show: Summer Showcase will go live on its YouTube channel on June 7, 2025, at 1:00pm (PT) | 4:00pm (ET) | 9:00pm (BST) | 10:00pm (CEST).
The event will also be hosted on the following sites: Twitch*, YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, GamesRadar, Steam, PC Gamer, IGN, Gamespot, Bilibili, and Ginx TV.
* Viewers who watch The Future Games Show: Summer Showcase on its Twitch channel for more than 15 consecutive minutes will be rewarded with an exclusive Twitch Drop for THE FINALS.
What can we expect at the event?
Future Games Show: Summer Showcase will showcase all kinds of new trailers, reveals, gameplay deep dives, and more for over 50 upcoming games.
Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect at the Future Games Show: Summer Games, as quoted by Future Games Show:
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
- A new trailer for Directive 8020 from Supermassive Games.
- More on cinematic action game, Tenet of the Spark, from developer ROAR GAMES.
- A developer presentation for Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily.
- A gripping new trailer for Crisol: Theater of Idols from Vermila Studios and Blumhouse Games.
- Something new for Ahoy from Capstan Games.
- Netmarble will unveil a new trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin.
- A developer presentation from Rogue Factor for upcoming 3rd-person action-adventure game Hell is Us.
- A new trailer for Herdling from Okomotive and Panic.
- A trailer for hardcore space survival MMO EVE Frontier from CCP Games.
- A developer presentation and a new trailer for Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream from River End Games and Nordcurrent Labs.
- A new trailer and Twitch Drop* for Embark Studios’ free-to-play combat game show, THE FINALS.
Additionally, another show called FGS Live From Los Angeles will air after Future Games Show: Summer Showcases concludes.
This event will feature more exclusive trailers, news info, and interviews for games shown during the prior event. Future Games Show has stated that some of the games that will be featured in FGS Live From Los Angeles include:
- An exclusive developer deep-dive into anticipated narrative adventure Mixtape.
- Multiplayer survival game Dune: Awakening joins us for a new developer. interviewA new trailer for psychological survival horror game, Holstin.
- Pixel-painted sci-fi FPS roguelite, Moros Protocol, from Super Rare Originals debut a new trailer.
- An interview with Variable State about the sci-fi horror FPS with a retro-future aesthetic set beneath the ocean, DEEPEST FEAR.
- A new trailer for System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster from Nightdive Studios.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.