PC Gaming Show returns June 8 with Ubisoft, Devolver, Blumhouse and more to look forward to

As part of the smorgasboard of entertainment that is the Summer Games Fest, the PC Gaming Show show returns on Sunday June 8, 2025 and promises over 70 game reveals, world premieres, exclusive trailers and a PC giveaway to boot.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show

PC Gaming Show 2025 - YouTube Watch On

You can head over to Youtube and set a reminder for when the show goes live on Sunday at 3pm Eastern and 12 noon Pacific time.



The show will also be streaming on Twitch, X/Twitter, Facebook, Steam, Bilibili and GOG.com.



What time is the PC Gaming Show in my timezone?

3:00 PM EDT

12:00 PM PDT

8:00 PM BST

9:00 PM CEST

3:00 AM CST (June 9 in China)

Who will be at the PC Gaming show?

(Image credit: PC Gaming Show)

You can expect to see over 70 games from a wide range of developers and publishers. Participants announced include Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, Blumhouse Games, Failbetter Games, Aspyr, and KRAFTON, Inc., alongside studios such as 11 Bit Studios, Astra Logical, Big Blue Sky Games, CCP Games, Channel37, Chasing Rats Games, Cyber Temple Games LLC, Dear Villagers, Level Infinite, Fair Games, Game Source Entertainment, Ghost Ship Publishing & Gameswing, JofSoft, Megabit, People Can Fly, Peculiar Pixels, PlayFusion, Playstack, Red Rover Interactive, RocketWerkz, Saber Interactive, Shiro Games, The Arcade Crew, Treehouse Games, and X.D. Network Inc.



With such a diverse lineup, we are sure to see a massive range of games and plenty to get excited about.

The PC Gaming Show will be giving away a state of the art PC build to one lucky viewer, but you'll have to watch the show to find out how to enter.