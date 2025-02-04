Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase reveals new and returning monsters, cosmetic customization options, Photo Mode, Open Beta Test details, and more

Do you have what it takes to hunt Arkveld the White Wraith?

During the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase portion of today's Capcom Showcase livestream, it let loose a metric ton of new gameplay information and an exciting cinematic trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds revealing original and classic monsters, a new region to hunt in, some cool gameplay features, and more information regarding its second Open Beta Test.

Here's all the important details you need to know from the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase.

The Showcase kicked things off with Monster Hunter Wilds' 6th cinematic trailer. The trailer revealed a new icy locale that players will be hunting called the Iceshard Cliffs and it will be filled with disturbing giant monsters. These include flying creatures called Hirabami, a giant unnamed dragon-looking monster that looks like a reptilian sea horse, and Nerscylla a giant spider monster that debuted in Monster Hunter 4

The trailer then shows snippets of the game's story along with gameplay of the player hunting the game's flagship monster, Arkveld, a large dragon-like creature that attacks with chain-like appendages.

The trailer then ends with a spine-tingling teaser that Gore Magala, the demonic flagship monster of Monster Hunter 4 will be joining Monster Hunter Wilds' ever-growing list of monsters.

The Spotlight then proceeds to present more information regarding Monster Hunter Wilds' upcoming second Open Beta Test, which is scheduled to take place at the following dates:

From February 6th 2025, 7:00pm to February 9th, 2025, 6:59pm (P.T. time)

From February 13th, 2025. 7:00pm to February 16th, 2025, 6:59pm (P.T. time)

The second Open Beta Test will mostly be the same as the first but with additional features like being able to hunt the recently announced Gypceros and the flagship monster, Arkveld.

Other new features for the Open Beta Test include a training area in the Base Camp in the Open Beta Test so you can practice testing out all of Monster Hunter Wilds' weapons, Private Online Lobbies, and an Online Single-player Mode.

However, do note that the Open Beta Test will NOT include any of the weapon balance changes or performance improvements that will implemented in the launch version of the game.

Dress for success while hunting in the wild. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Showcase then goes to show off some cool gameplay features players can enjoy in the full game. First is Layered Armor, a cosmetic system that allows players to cover their armor or the armor for their Palico companion with the looks of any other armor piece in the game so they can keep the stats while being fashionable at the same time.

Layered Armor will be unlocked whenever you craft High Rank armor but Layered Armor as bonuses can be equipped from Low Rank.

Cosmetic customization also applies for your Seikret mount as this game will allow you to change the look of its feathers and equip it with cosmetic items. You can even customizable the appearance and color schemes of your Pop-Up tents, the places where you rest in the field and replenish your supplies during a hunt.

Plus you can place chairs near your camp and set up background music while resting in Pop-Up Tents.

The next gameplay feature shown is the Hunter Profile, an evolution of Monster Hunter World's Guild Card system where you trade profile pictures with your friends. it's been outfitted with cosmetic options, poses, and facial expressions to show off your character's personality while hunting online.

For the first time in Monster Hunter history, we can now immortalize our greatest hunting moments in Photo Mode. (Image credit: Capcom)

Then the Showcase revealed possibly one of the greatest new additions to the Monster Hunter series yet – Photo Mode. That's right, you can now pause the game while playing in single-player to take photographs of your hunts and show them off to the world online.

In fact, Photo Mode even works while playing in Online Single-Player Mode as well so you can pause without disconnecting the internet if you're playing online.

The Showcase then closes things out by revealing extra DLC items that players can acquire like item packs, emotes, Layered Armor, music, and other cosmetics by linking their Capcom ID and purchasing the Deluxe or Premium Editions of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Additionally, Capcom announced that the following week after Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28, 2025, it will begin releasing limited-time online Event Quests where players can take quests to earn special gear with unique looks. Also, Capcom says to keep an eye for further updates after the game launches for information regarding post-launch content updates.

My anticipation for Monster Hunter Wilds has now been sent high into the heavens

Gore Magala, one of the greatest monsters in the franchise has returned in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image credit: Capcom)

I thought my excitement for Monster Hunter Wilds couldn't get higher but now I can't stand the wait anymore after this showcase. One of my favorite monsters of all-time Gore Magala is back, the addition of Photo Mode is absolutely amazing, and Arkveld looks badass and challenging to fight.

Fortunately, the long wait for one of the biggest upcoming Xbox titles/upcoming PC titles of 2025 will soon be over and I can finally hunt the most awesome monsters in all of gaming again with my friends when Monster Hunter Wilds releases on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.