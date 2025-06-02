Sega has dropped a new combat trailer for its SHINOBI revival project, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, highlighting the 2D action platformer's unique ninja moves. SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, which has been under development by Sega and Lizardcube, is currently expected to launch August 29 on Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation consoles as well as on PC via Steam.

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | Combat Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In the trailer, we see SHINOBI hero Joe Musashi, head of the Oboro Clan, return as the brutal Ninjutsu master locked in a battle with the paramilitary faction known as ENE Corp. We get a quick look at the types of moves that players can expect to utilize in the 2D action platformer when it releases later this year.

Platforming action requires the use of Musashi's Ningi skills, including the ability to master Ninja Claws for wall climbing and the Ninja Hook for grappling across large gaps. The Ninja Glider allows the player to go airborne briefly, before dropping in on an enemy combatant and pulling off a Shinobi execution.

Musashi's Ninpo style gives the player access to brutalizing Shuriken attacks in addition to harnessing power from Fire, Water, and the Great Serpent. If that's not enough action, there's the option to power up Dragon Ball-Z style and hit the game's evil bosses with the Ninjutsu moves, including a lightning-like Raijin attack and a twin-dragon Karyu attack.

Image 1 of 3 Master a variety of ninja skills including a grappling hook and shinobi executions. (Image credit: Sega) A fiery dragon attack is always a nice touch. (Image credit: Sega) A glider, grappling hook, and ninja claws are all useful for traversal but nothing beats a good old-fashioned zip line. (Image credit: Sega)

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance features a hand-drawn 2D art style with action platformer gameplay, reviving the classic franchise from Sega's past. The revival of Shinobi was originally revealed during The Game Awards in 2023, and details about the upcoming game have slowly begun to trickle out more in recent months as the August release date draws near.

Sega tapped Lizardcube and the creators behind Streets of Rage 4 for the revival project, which will only be available digitally on all console platforms as well as Steam on PC. SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance will feature Japanese and English voice acting.

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance is available now for preorder with a 10% preorder discount. The game will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on August 29.

