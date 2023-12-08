Sega snaps, announces revivals for Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and more at the Game Awards 2023
Sega is reviving a ton of older titles, with new Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi, Jet Set Radio, and other titles on the way.
What you need to know
- Sega announced not just one new game, but a number of new titles during the Game Awards 2023.
- In a rapid-fire montage, the publisher revealed revivals of older franchises like Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, and more.
- The games are early in development, with more information to come.
Usually, a developer or publisher showing up to the Game Awards has one or two reveals to share.
Sega eschewed that notion entirely, completely snapping and sharing several new game revivals during the Game Awards 2023. This list of upcoming titles includes a new Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and more. You can take a look at the announcement trailer below:
