The Game Awards 2023 as it happens: Winners and all gaming announcements

This year has been an absolute banger in terms of gaming and now we have the chance to celebrate that at The Game Awards 2023. As you can see from The Game Awards 2023 nominees, there's some stiff competition in various categories, especially with the most prestigious Game of the Year contenders, so it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.

As usual, Geoff Keighley once more hosts the event live from Los Angeles, CA with the main show starting on Dec. 7, 2023 at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Award winners as well as several game announcements for Xbox, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch will be revealed. We at Windows Central are covering everything as it unfolds so you can get the latest information right here.

Watch The Game Awards 2023 here:

The Game Awards 2023 takes place on Dec. 7, 2023. A 30-minute pre-show starts at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET while the main event starts at 5pm PT/8pm ET. It is expected to run for about two and a half to three hours.

The Game Awards 2023 nominees

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Players' Voice

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Baldur's Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Genshin Impact

Best Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space (2023)

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Best Performance

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Cities Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Supercharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaption

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok

Mathieu "Zywoo" Herbaut

Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez

Park "Ruler" Jay-Hyuk

Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses

FNATIC

Gaiman Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Best Esports Coach

Christine "Potter" Chi

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen

Jordan "Gunba" Graham

Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam

Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

Evo 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023