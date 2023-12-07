Live
The Game Awards 2023 as it happens: Winners and all gaming announcements
Here's all of the exciting news from this year's The Game Awards.
This year has been an absolute banger in terms of gaming and now we have the chance to celebrate that at The Game Awards 2023. As you can see from The Game Awards 2023 nominees, there's some stiff competition in various categories, especially with the most prestigious Game of the Year contenders, so it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.
As usual, Geoff Keighley once more hosts the event live from Los Angeles, CA with the main show starting on Dec. 7, 2023 at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Award winners as well as several game announcements for Xbox, PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch will be revealed. We at Windows Central are covering everything as it unfolds so you can get the latest information right here.
Watch The Game Awards 2023 here:
The Game Awards 2023 takes place on Dec. 7, 2023. A 30-minute pre-show starts at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET while the main event starts at 5pm PT/8pm ET. It is expected to run for about two and a half to three hours.
The Game Awards 2023 nominees
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Players' Voice
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Genshin Impact
Best Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space (2023)
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
Best Performance
- Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Best VR/AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Best Action Game
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Best Fighting
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Best Family
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sim/Strategy
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
- Cities Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Supercharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Adaption
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Content Creator of the Year
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
- Mathieu "Zywoo" Herbaut
- Max "Demon1" Mazanov
- Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez
- Park "Ruler" Jay-Hyuk
- Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen
Best Esports Team
- Evil Geniuses
- FNATIC
- Gaiman Gladiators
- JD Gaming
- Team Vitality
Best Esports Coach
- Christine "Potter" Chi
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
- Jordan "Gunba" Graham
- Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
- Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young
Best Esports Event
- 2023 League of Legends World
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- Evo 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
Latest The Game Awards 2023 announcements
Welcome to our coverage of The Game Awards!
Hello, all, and welcome to Team Windows Central's live coverage of The Game Awards 2023! I'm Brendan Lowry, one of our gaming contributors that'll be bringing you coverage of the event as it happens, including every award presentation, world premiere, new game trailer, and more. As my colleague Samuel said, it's sure to be an interesting show — both because we don't know much about what will be there, and also because countless incredible games have launched this year.
My personal Game of the Year is Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which I confidently gave a 5 out of 5 rating when I reviewed it back in August. It didn't get nominated for the official award, sadly (and let's be real, Baldur's Gate 3 totally deserves it), but I'm hoping it at least takes home Best Action Game. I'd also love to see another trailer for Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC (if you couldn't tell, I'm a bit of a diehard FromSoftware stan). No matter what, though, The Game Awards should be a good time! — Brendan Lowry, gaming contributor
Just what will we see tomorrow?
Hi everyone, Samuel Tolbert here with the Windows Central Gaming team. I'm curious about how this year's Game Awards will unfold. The last couple of years, we already knew about a lot of the announcements before they were shown, but that's not the case here. There's a couple of tidbits and teasers, sure, but we're mostly in the dark. One big thing at the top of my mind though? Getting a release date for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S, which we do know will be here. — Samuel Tolbert, gaming contributor
Hello folks! It's hard to believe we're already at the end of the year. I swear it was just January and then I blinked and here we are. That of course means that it's time to acknowledge the best games that have released in the last several months. Xbox exclusives — Starfield in particular — might have been snubbed a bit at this year's The Game Awards, but there are still plenty of nominees on PC and Xbox to root for. Of course, there's also the chance that we might get highly anticipated news on upcoming Xbox games or upcoming PC games.
The excitement is building and I personally cannot wait to see if we get new trailers or information surrounding Fable, Hellblade II, Avowed, and more. One thing's for sure, we at Windows Central will be here to revel in the latest news with live instant updates so tune in with us to get the latest information on The Game Awards 2023. — Rebecca Spear, Windows Central Gaming Editor