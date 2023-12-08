Baldur's Gate 3 shadow dropped on Xbox but you didn't hear that at The Game Awards

What you need to know

The Game Awards 2023 took place today, Dec. 7, showcasing several new game announcements and revealing award winners.

Following Baldur's Gate 3 getting crowned Game of the Year, the game shadow dropped on Xbox Series X|S.

The popular RPG that takes place in the Dungeons and Dragons world already released for PC and PlayStation earlier this year so this is very exciting news for Xbox fans.

Oddly enough, the Xbox shadow drop wasn't mentioned at all during The Game Awards 2023.

What a night. Thank you to everyone who voted in #TheGameAwards. Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S pic.twitter.com/vBlGxY5GN8December 8, 2023 See more

You can view an official Baldur's Gate 3 trailer clip above. Unfortunately, Baldur's Gate 3 is not on Xbox Game Pass, but that's to be expected.

Explore the world of Dungeons and Dragons while playing as a character that you create. Mind Flayers have infected you with a worm in an attempt to turn you into one of them, but you've gained special powers instead. It's up to you and your party of similarly infected friends to determine whether to use the worm or try to remove it while traveling around a rich fantasy world.



What is Baldur's Gate 3 about?

I played as a Dragonborn during my first playthrough of Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you haven't played what is arguably the best game of the year, then you should consider checking it out. Baldur's Gate 3 is a role-playing game with plenty of strategic elements. Players start off by crafting their own character and can choose from 11 races and 12 classes while doing so. The choices you pick determine what kind of dialogue is available to you in the game and how NPCs treat you.

The game plays a lot like the table RPG Dungeons and Dragons where a narrator explains the scenarios you find yourself in, but you are free to explore and get to determine what actions you take. You will then need to roll a die to see if your actions are successful and reap the rewards or consequences of your decisions. What really makes Baldur's Gate 3 stand out is how far-reaching some of your decisions are. It's a truly complex game that allows you to play the way you want and doesn't shoehorn you into making any specific decisions.

As far as actual gameplay goes, players get to control their party of characters freely around the overworld, but when you come upon an enemy the game shirts to turn-based combat. In combat, there are dozens of options available to you and you can get incredibly creative with your movements.

So what's the story about? Basically, you've been captured by evil Mind Flayers who have put a worm into your eye that should turn you into another mindless Mind Flayer. However, for some reason, you keep your free will and gain powers by using the worm. Eventually, you join up with other similarly infected individuals while trying to decide whether or not to find a way to remove the worm or utilize its powers while traveling around a rich fantasy world.