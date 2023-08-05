Baldur's Gate 3 races: Which subrace and class is best for each race?

As you start your Baldur's Gate 3 journey, one of the first things you need to do is create a character that you can feel confident playing as. There are 11 races to choose from and they each have distinctive looks, features, and subraces specific to them. But which race is the best to play as in Baldur's Gate 3? And what subrace is best within a race?

This page addresses all of this, starting with a Baldur's Gate 3 race tier list followed by a list of the best classes for each race. After that, you can find details behind each of the 11 races' unique feats, traits, and proficiencies.

Baldur's Gate 3: Which race is best?

Baldur's Gate 3 party of characters. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

You can successfully make your way through Baldur's Gate 3 while playing as any race of character. However, each race and the subrace within some races have special perks that might mesh better with your preferred playstyle. You'll also want to make sure to choose the best Baldur's Gate 3 class that matches the way you like to fight and explore.

Additionally, the race you choose will determine how characters within the world perceive you. Sometimes this works to your advantage and other times it works against you, but that just adds to the challenge.

Note: In the full game, Ability bonuses are not tied to any race. Each race gets a +2 and +1 bonus that players can put toward whatever Abilities they want.

Best class for each race*

Baldur's Gate 3 characters in battle. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

If you work hard at it, you can make just about any combination of race and class work in Baldur's Gate 3. However, based on the features of each Baldur's Gate 3 class, these are the races that work best.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Class (Subclass) Best races Dragonborn (all) Sorcerer, Warlock, Paladin, Fighter, Barbarian Drow (all) Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Ranger Gold Dwarf Paladin, Fighter, Cleric, Barbarian Shield Dwarf Rogue, Barbarian, Ranger, Fighter Duergar Fighter, Paladin, Cleric, Barbarian High Elf Wizard, Warlock, Bard, Druid, Cleric, Sorcerer Wood Elf Rogue, Ranger, Fighter, Barbarian, Monk Rock Gnome Rogue, Druid, Bard, Wizard, Warlock Forest Gnome Druid, Ranger Deep Gnome Rogue, Ranger Githyanki Monk, Fighter, Rogue High Half-Elf Druid, Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Cleric Wood Half-Elf Rogue, Ranger, Monk Drow Half-Elf Cleric, Monk Half-Orc Fighter, Barbarian, Paladin Lightfoot Halfling Ranger, Rogue Strongheart Halfling Rogue, Ranger Human Barbarian, Paladin, Anything else really Asmodeus Tiefling Sorcerer, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard, Warlock Mephistopheles Tiefling Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Bard Zariel Tiefling Rogue, Barbarian, Fighter, Bard

*This list is subject to change with patches and updates that might adjust game elements.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Dragonborn

A Dragonborn in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: "A proud race that values clan and skills above all else. Once enslaved by dragons, they strive to be self-sufficient, not wanting to be beholden to anyone, not even the gods."

Dragonborn have scales, horns, a specific elemental breath attack, and lizard-like features that can be customized in the character creator. Despite this, they are not descended from dragons. They inherently have ranged elemental attacks that they breathe from their mouths and are a sturdy race.

This is the first time that the race has appeared in a Baldur's Gate game since the race wasn't added to Dungeons and Dragons until 2006, which is after the second Baldur's Gate game came out in 2000. As such, there are a lot of new things to learn about them.

Dragonborn Race Features

Each race and subrace inherently has special perks or features that can assist characters on their journey. In this case, Dragonborn subraces determine what kind of element a Dragonborn breathes from their mouth. This is also the element that your character will be resistant to.

More broadly, there is only one Dragonborn race feature that applies to all subraces and it is as follows:

Base Racial Speed: You can move 9m per turn.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dragonborn subraces & features Subrace Breath Element / Resistance Black Acid Breath and Resistance to Acid Blue Lightning Breath and Resistance to Lightning Brass Fire Breath and Resistance to Fire Bronze Lightning Breath and Resistance to Lightning Copper Acid Breath and Resistance to Acid Gold Fire Breath and Resistance to Fire Green Acid Breath and Resistance to Acid Red Fire Breath and Resistance to Fire Silver Cold Breath and Resistance to Cold White Cold Breath and Resistance to Cold

Best Class for Dragonborn

Best Dragonborn classes: Sorcerer, Warlock, Paladin, Fighter, Barbarian

Every Dragonborn subrace is a sturdy option that is inherently able to breathe a specific elemental from their mouths. Their powerful physique makes them perfectly suited to destructive melee classes like Paladins, Fighters, and Barbarians. Plus, having a useful ranged elemental breath attack balances you out so you can attack at close and far range.

Meanwhile, if you'd prefer to go the ranged-only approach then you should choose Sorcerer or Warlock as your class. Sorcerers have a bit more martial arts options than Warlocks but both can cause a lot of damage.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Drow

A Drow in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: “Driven to the Underdark, most drow have adopted a ruthless pragmatism. While the Lolth-sworn delight in the goddess’ evil tenets, the Seldarine reject Her attempt to overthrow the leader of the elven pantheon.”

The Drow came into being due to a feud long long ago between the Elven gods Corellon Larethian and the cruel Lolth. These people live in the Underdark and are split between two subraces that have been in conflict for years. The Lolth-Sworn Drow seek to serve Lolth and spread her hate while the Seldarine Drow want to put an end to the chaos caused by Lolth and bring the Drow together again as one people.

Drow Race Features

Each race and subrace inherently has special perks or features that can assist characters on their journey. Here are the race features shared by all Drow.

Base Racial Speed: You can move 9m per turn.

You can move 9m per turn. Drow Weapon Training : You have Proficiency with the Rapier, Shortsword, and Hand Crossbow.

: You have Proficiency with the Rapier, Shortsword, and Hand Crossbow. Superior Darkvision : Can see in the dark up to 24m.

: Can see in the dark up to 24m. Fey Ancestry: You have an Advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dragonborn subraces & features Subrace Features Lolth-Sworn Drow This class doesn't have any inherent bonuses or perks, but their goddess, Lolth, marks Her followers with bright red eyes so those in the Underdark will learn to fear them. Seldarine Drow This class doesn't have any inherent bonuses or perks, but they are known to seek allies from all over Faerûn to settle their conflict with Lolth.

Best Class for Drow

Best Drow classes: Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Ranger

Since there really isn't much of a feature difference between the Seradine Drow and the Lolth-Sworn Drow the same type classes work well for both. A Drow Rogue is a fun one to play since they are stealthy and cunning. You can mostly get around wherever you'd like and your DarkVision combined with your speed makes this class a good compliment to your inherent features.

On the other hand, being a ranged fighter also suits Drow really well. If you want to go this route, you'll want to choose Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, or Ranger. These are all excellent choices thanks to your Drow Weapon Training feature which makes it so you're already good with a Hand Crossbow and your ability to see in the dark can allow you to attack enemies from afar.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Dwarf

A Dwarf in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: "As durable and unyielding as their homes of stone, dwarves are some of the finest warriors, miners, and smiths of Faerûn."

Dwarves are an industrious, hearty lot with physiques that are both short and stout. But you should never underestimate them. They are known for having impressive kingdoms in mines where they work with stone and metal to forge tools. Chief among their interests is leading an industrious life and proving their skill in battle.

Dwarf Race Features

Each race and subrace inherently has special perks or features that can assist characters on their journey. Here are the race features shared by all Dwarves.

Base Racial Speed: You can move 7.5m per turn.

You can move 7.5m per turn. Dwarven Combat Training : You have Proficiency with the Battleaxe, Handaxe, Light Hammer, and Warhammer.

: You have Proficiency with the Battleaxe, Handaxe, Light Hammer, and Warhammer. Darkvision : Can see in the dark up to 12m.

: Can see in the dark up to 12m. Dwarven Resilience: You have an Advantage on saving throws against Poison, and you have Resistance against Poison damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwarf subraces & features Subrace Features Gold Dwarf Dwarven Toughness makes it so your hit point maximum increases by 1, and increases by 1 again every time you gain a level. Shield Dwarf Dwarven Armour Training makes it so you have Armour Proficiency with Light and Medium Armour. Duergar Superior Darkvision makes it so you can see in the dark up to 24m and Duergar Resilience makes is so you have Advantage on Saving Throws against illusions and against being Charmed or Paralysed.

Best Class for Dwarves

Best Gold Dwarf classes: Paladin, Fighter, Cleric, Barbarian

Paladin, Fighter, Cleric, Barbarian Best Shield Dwarf classes: Rogue, Barbarian, Ranger, Fighter

Rogue, Barbarian, Ranger, Fighter Best Duergar classes: Fighter, Paladin, Cleric, Barbarian

Regardless of what Dwarf subrace you choose, skill with the Battleaxe, Handaxe, Light Hammer, and Warhammer is included, which means Dwarves are well suited to melee classes like Paladin, Fighter, and Barbarian. Being able to see in the dark makes it easier to fight through dark depths like dungeons too.

Paladins are well suited to the valiant beliefs of Gold Dwarves. But if you're more interested in just hacking your way through everyone and everything then you'll want to go with Barbarian. Meanwhile, if you want to go with Fighter, you'll find yourself with a strong attacker that can hold their own, but make sure to choose a weapon that matches your Proficiency skills.

Although it might seem odd at first, Cleric is also a good (and different) approach for Gold and Duergar Dwarves. You can withstand a lot of different types of attacks while still being able to cast your spells on the battlefield.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Elf

An Elf in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: “With ethereal countenances and long lifespans, elves are at home with nature’s power flourishing in light and dark alike.”

Elves have long, slender builds and magical abilities that give them a unique grace and make them stand out from other races. Since they can live for hundreds of years they remember plenty of battles and seek to find ways to compromise in order to avoid conflict.

Elf Race Features

Each race and subrace inherently has special perks or features that can assist characters on their journey. Here are the race features shared by all Elves.

Base Racial Speed : You can move 9m per turn.

: You can move 9m per turn. Elven Weapon Training : You have Proficiency with the Longsword, Shortsword, Shortbow, and Longbow.

: You have Proficiency with the Longsword, Shortsword, Shortbow, and Longbow. Darkvision : Can see in the dark up to 12m.

: Can see in the dark up to 12m. Fey Ancestry: You have Advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elf subraces & features Subrace Features High Elf High Elves get to choose a Cantrip from the Wizard spell list. Wood Elf Fleet of Foot makes it so your Movement Speed is increased by 1.5m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally High Elf Cantrip options Cantrip Information Acid Splash Throw a bubble of acid that damages each creature it hits. Bone Chill Prevent the target from healing until your next turn. An undead target receives Disadvantage on Attack Rolls. Fire Bolt Hurl a mote of fire. Poison Spray Project a puff of noxious gas. Ray of Frost Reduces the target’s movement speed by 3m. Shocking Grasp The target cannot use reactions. This spell has Advantage on creatures with metal armour. Blade Ward Take only half the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks. Friends Gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature. This spell can be cast while you are Silenced. Dancing Lights Illuminate a 9m radius. Light Infuse an object with an aura of light. Mage Hand Create a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects. Minor Illusion Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate. You can remain hidden while casting this spell. This spell can be cast while you are Silenced. True Strike Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll.

Best Class for Elves

Best High Elf classes: Wizard, Warlock, Bard, Druid, Cleric, Sorcerer

Wizard, Warlock, Bard, Druid, Cleric, Sorcerer Best Wood Elf classes: Rogue, Ranger, Fighter, Barbarian, Monk

High Elf: Due to the High Elf's capability of having a Wizard spell Cantrip, they make for great magic wielders whether that be as a Wizard, Warlock, Druid, Bard, Cleric, or Sorcerer. Each spellcaster has a unique flare on their art, so you just need to pick one that matches your character's desired personality.

Wood Elf: If you're wanting to play as a Wood Elf, things change a bit, though. Your battle skill lies in speed, which complements well with melee or ranged combat. Going with Rogue, Ranger, Fighter, or Barbarian, are all great choices here since you have Proficiency with Longsword, Shortsword, Shortbow, and Longbow. Alternatively, speed also works really well for a Monk whose martial arts need to strike foes fast.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Gnome

A Gnome in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: "Small, clever, and energetic, gnomes use their long lives to explore Faerûn’s brightest corners and darkest depths."

Gnomes tend to be very busy creatures who love to keep a childlike wonder about the world around them despite the fact that they live for centuries. In this same vein, they love pulling pranks and telling jokes. This playful and clever nature leads them to have creative spirits which makes them excellent inventors and engineers.

Gnome Race Features

Each race and subrace inherently has special perks or features that can assist characters on their journey. Here are the race features shared by all Gnomes.

Base Racial Speed: You can move 7.5m per turn.

You can move 7.5m per turn. Gnome Cunning: You have Advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gnome subraces & features Subrace Features Rock Gnome Darkvision allows them to see in the dark up to 12m and Artificer's Lore adds twice your Proficiency Bonus to History checks. Forest Gnome Darkvisions lets you see in the dark up to 12m while Speak with Animals spell makes it so you can communicate and understand beasts. Deep Gnome Superior Darkvision allows you to see up to 24m while Stone Camouflage gives you an advantage on Stealth checks.

Best Class for Gnomes

Best Rock Gnome classes: Rogue, Druid, Bard, Wizard, Warlock

Rogue, Druid, Bard, Wizard, Warlock Best Forest Gnome classes: Druid, Ranger

Druid, Ranger Best Deep Gnome classes: Rogue, Ranger

Rock Gnome: As a Rock Gnome, your added DarkVision feature makes you an excellent choice as a Rogue who needs to sneak around without being seen. Plus, when in a tight spot, your Proficiency Bonus to History checks can really come in handy.

Forest Gnome: With a Forest Gnome's capability of speaking with animals and seeing in the dark, choosing to go with a Druid or Ranger is a no-brainer. Druids specifically can turn into animals and have a deep connection to natural elements so being able to speak with animals is important. As a Gnome Ranger, you'll be able to commune with nature as you track down your prey and leave no trace of your passing. Of course, your Advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma Saving Throws is also a great fit for the Bard, Wizard, and Warlock classes as well.

Deep Gnome: For Deep Gnomes, we once more have to say that Rogue and Ranger are the best choices. These classes play very nicely into Deep Gnome subrace features with Superior DarkVision allowing you to see further in the dark than Rock Gnomes. Plus, you have Advantage on Stealth checks thanks to your excellent camouflage abilities.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Githyanki

A Githyani in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: “WIth a ruthlessness borne from mind flayer enslavement, githyanki ride the Astral Sea atop red dragons, bringing their silver swords and psionic might to bear against any trace of the illithid menace.”

The Githyanki have tough, leathery skin and an even tougher attitude to match. It's not surprising given that they were controlled by mind flayers for so long and now seek vengeance. Their torturous past made it so they developed modest telekinetic abilities, which they can strengthen depending on the choices they make.

Githyanki Race Features

There aren't any subraces for the Githyanki, but here are the race features that they all share.

Astral Knowledge (Action): Gain Proficiency in all Skills of a chosen Ability.

(Action): Gain Proficiency in all Skills of a chosen Ability. Githyanki Psionics: Mage Hand (Cantrip): Create an invisible spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects.

(Cantrip): Create an invisible spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects. Base Racial Speed : You can move 9m per turn.

: You can move 9m per turn. Martial Prodigy: A lifetime of relentless training gave you armour Proficiency with Light and Medium Armour, as well as Proficiency with the Shortsword, Longsword, and Greatsword.

NOTE: The Githyanki do not have any subraces.

Best Class for Githyanki

Best Githyanki classes: Monk, Fighter, Rogue



Due to their inherent Proficiencies in Armor and swordsmanship as well as their move speed, Githyanki do very well as Monks and Fighters. They can withstand blows and make swift attacks to give them an edge in battle.

Meanwhile, going Rogue is an excellent choice if you like the sneaking approach. A Githyanki's ability to move items with their mind can help them get away with a lot without being spotted as they stealthily move into and out of areas.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Half-Elf

A Half-Elf in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: "Curious, ambitious, and versatile, half-elves are welcome everywhere, but struggle without a community to call their own."

Half Elves have a foot in two worlds, both human and Elven. However, they don't really fit in either one. Physically, they resemble both parents being more slender than Humans but thicker than Elves. This in-between position they hold tends to give them dispositions that yearn for compromise and diplomacy.

Half-Elf Race Features

Each race and subrace inherently has special perks or features that can assist characters on their journey. Here are the race features shared by all Half-Elves.

Base Racial Speed: You can move 9m per turn.

You can move 9m per turn. Civil Militia : You have Weapon Proficiency with spears, pikes, halberds, and glaives, and Armour Proficiency with Light Armour and Shields.

: You have Weapon Proficiency with spears, pikes, halberds, and glaives, and Armour Proficiency with Light Armour and Shields. Darkvision : Can see in the dark up to 12m.

: Can see in the dark up to 12m. Fey Ancestry: You have Advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed, and magic can’t put you to sleep.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Half-Elf subraces & features Subrace Features High Half-Elf Get an additional Cantrp from the Wizard spell list. Fleet of Foot makes it so your Movement Speed is increased by 1.5m while your Skill Proficiency in Stealth makes you more likely to succeed in Stealth skill checks. Wood Half-Elf Fleet of Foot makes it so your Movement Speed is increased by 1.5m while your Skill Proficiency in Stealth makes you more likely to succeed in Stealth skill checks. Drow Half-Elf Dancing Lights Cantrip makes it so you can illuminate a 9m radius.

Swipe to scroll horizontally High Half-Elf Cantrip options Cantrip Information Acid Splash Throw a bubble of acid that damages each creature it hits. Bone Chill Prevent the target from healing until your next turn. An undead target receives Disadvantage on Attack Rolls. Fire Bolt Hurl a mote of fire. Poison Spray Project a puff of noxious gas. Ray of Frost Reduces the target’s movement speed by 3m. Shocking Grasp The target cannot use reactions. This spell has Advantage on creatures with metal armour. Blade Ward Take only half the damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, and Slashing attacks. Friends Gain Advantage on Charisma Checks against a non-hostile creature. This spell can be cast while you are Silenced. Dancing Lights Illuminate a 9m radius. Light Infuse an object with an aura of light. Mage Hand Create a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects. Minor Illusion Create an illusion that compels nearby creatures to investigate. You can remain hidden while casting this spell. This spell can be cast while you are Silenced. True Strike Gain Advantage on your next Attack Roll.

Best Class for Half-Elves

Best High Half-Elf classes: Druid, Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Cleric

Druid, Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Cleric Best Wood Half-Elf classes: Rogue, Ranger, Monk

Rogue, Ranger, Monk Best Drow Half-Elf classes: Cleric, Monk

High Half-Elf: Thanks to a High Half-Elf's magical Cantrip capability, these individuals serve well as magic wielders whether that be as a Bard, Druid, Warlock, Sorcerer, Wizard, or Cleric. The flavor of magic-wielder you want to pursue just really depends on your personal preferences.

Wood Half-Elf: Those thinking about choosing Wood Half-Elf will do well selecting the Rogue, Ranger, or Monk classes as these work well with this subclass's inherent speed and stealth skills.

Drow Half-Elf: Meanwhile, Drow Half-Elves can do surprisingly well as a Cleric or Monk thanks to their fast speed, ability to see in the dark, and ability to light the path for themselves and their companions.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Half-Orc

A Half-Orc in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: “Creatures of intense emotion, half-orcs are more inclined to act than contemplate - whether the rage burning their bodies compels them to fight, or the love filling their hearts inspires acts of incredible kindness.”

Often the outcome of Human and Orc alliances, Half-Orcs are powerful, driven to become warlords and leaders. Scars earned in battle are a thing to be proud of as they show off a Half-Orc's past wins. However, they can also be thoughtful and hold deep affection for the people they care about.

Half-Orc Race Features

There aren't any subraces for Half-Orcs, but here are the race features that they all share.

Base Racial Speed : You can move 9m per turn.

: You can move 9m per turn. Darkvision: Can see in the dark up to 12m.

Can see in the dark up to 12m. Relentless Endurance : If you reach 0 hit points, you regain 1 hit points instead of becoming Downed.

: If you reach 0 hit points, you regain 1 hit points instead of becoming Downed. Savage Attacks: When you land a Critical Hit with a melee weapon attack, your damage dice are tripled instead of doubled.

NOTE: There are no Half-Orc subraces.

Best Class for Half-Orcs

Best Half-Orc classes: Fighter, Barbarian, Paladin

Half-Orcs are built for melee battle and as such, they serve well as a Fighter, Barbarian, or Paladin. The exact choice for you depends on how you like to play. For those wanting to act like a tank and take everything out, the Barbarian is the best choice. However, Fighters are also amazing in combat but with the ability to lead others. Lastly, Paladins tend to be a more noble group with a valiant background that can burst into the frey and deal incredible damage.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Halfling

A Halfling in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: "Small yet capable, halflings prefer the comforts of home and hearth - but their natural luck and dexterity makes them fine adventurers."

Halflings are much like Tolkien's Hobbits, but they're also a bit more grounded in worldly ways. They still tend to have pastoral backgrounds, but their small size makes it easier for them to go unnoticed while sneaking around or adventuring. Not to mention, their inherent luck can really come in handy in tight spots.

Halfling Race Features

Each race and subrace inherently has special perks or features that can assist characters on their journey. Here are the race features shared by all Halflings.

Base Racial Speed: You can move 7.5m per turn.

You can move 7.5m per turn. Lucky : When you roll a 1 for an Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw, you can reroll the die and must use the new roll.

: When you roll a 1 for an Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw, you can reroll the die and must use the new roll. Brave: You have Advantage on Saving Throws against being Frightened.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Halfling subraces & features Subrace Features Lightfoot Halfling Naturally Stealthy makes it so you have an Advantage on Stealth checks. Strongheart Halfling Strongheart Resilience makes it so you have an Advantage on saving throws against Poison as well as a Resistance to Poison damage.

Best Class for Halflings

Best Lightfoot Halfling classes: Ranger, Rogue

Ranger, Rogue Best Strongheart Halfling classes: Rogue, Ranger

Lightfoot Halflings and Strongheart Halflings both are suited to being Rangers and Rogues. This is due to their ability to reroll if a 1 is landed on. It won't always get them out of a sticky spot, but its definitely more likely to. Lightfoot Halfings have additional Stealth features so they're especially well suited to doing things without getting spotted. Meanwhile, Strongheart Halflings are more likely to escape Poison damage during their operations.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Human

A Human in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: “The most common face in Faerûn, humans are known for their tenacity, creativity, and endless capacity for growth.”

In many people's eyes, Humans are the vanilla of the Forgotten Realms. They're ubiquitous with plenty of abilities but don't really have anything super special going on either. This can make them a challenge to play as or a preferred choice for people who don't want to play as anything other than Human.

Human Race Features

Although Half-Elves and Half-Orcs should technically be subraces of Humans, that's not the case in Baldur's Gate 3. No, there aren't actually any Human subraces, but here are the race features that all Humans share.

Base Racial Speed : You can move 9m per turn.

: You can move 9m per turn. Civil Militia : You have Weapon Proficiency with spears, pikes, halberds, and glaives, and Armour Proficiency with Light Armour and Shields.

: You have Weapon Proficiency with spears, pikes, halberds, and glaives, and Armour Proficiency with Light Armour and Shields. Human Versatility : Select an additional Skill to be Proficient in. Your carrying capacity is increased by a quarter.

: Select an additional Skill to be Proficient in. Your carrying capacity is increased by a quarter. Human Skill Proficiency: Provides a proficiency bonus in one skill of your choosing. You cannot choose a skill that already has proficiency from your Background or Class. Athletics Acrobatics Sleight of Hand Stealth Arcana History Investigation Nature Religion Animal Handling Insight Medicine Perception Survival Deception Intimidation Performance Persuasion

Provides a proficiency bonus in one skill of your choosing. You cannot choose a skill that already has proficiency from your Background or Class.

NOTE: There are no Human subraces.

Best Class for Humans

Best Human classes: Barbarian, Paladin, Anything else

Humans are basically positioned to go in whatever way they want to when it comes to class thanks to the Human Skill Proficiency, which gives them a skill of their choosing. However, one of the best class options for Humans (thanks to the Civil Militia feature) is one of the melee-focused ones since Humans are Proficient with a wide range of weapons. Barbarian and Paladin are especially good choices depending on if you want to smash your way through things or if you want to be a more controlled burst of devastation.

Baldur's Gate 3 races: Tiefling

A Tiefling in Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Description: “Descended from devils of the Nine Hells, tieflings face constant suspicion in Faerûn. Thankfully, their arcane abilities make them natural survivors.”

People tend to feel uneasy when they see Tielfings, which isn't surprising given their appearance and historic background. Their ancestors struck a bargain with the overlord of the Nine Hells which lead to their bloodline getting mingled with demonic blood. Still, this makes them powerful beings who know how to survive in a world that is often hostile toward them.

Tiefling Race Features

Each race and subrace inherently has special perks or features that can assist characters on their journey. Here are the race features shared by all Tieflings.

Base Racial Speed: You can move 9m per turn.

You can move 9m per turn. Darkvision : Can see in the dark up to 12m.

: Can see in the dark up to 12m. Hellish Resistance: You have resistance to Fire damage, taking only half damage from it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tiefling subraces & features Subrace Features Asmodeus Tiefling Produce Flame Cantrip makes it so a flame in your hand can light up a 9m radius and deals 1-8 Fire damage when thrown. Throwing the flame right after conjuring it doesn't cost an action, however, extinguishing or throwing it after that does cost an action. Mephistopheles Tiefling Mage Hand Cantrip makes it so you can create a spectral hand that can manipulate and interact with objects. Zariel Tiefling Thaumaturgy Cantrip makes it so you gain Advantage on Intimidation and Performance Checks.

Best Class for Tieflings

Best Asmodeus Tiefling classes: Sorcerer, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard, Warlock

Sorcerer, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard, Warlock Best Mephistopheles Tiefling classes: Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Bard

Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Bard Best Zariel Tiefling classes: Rogue, Barbarian, Fighter, Bard



Asmodeus Tiefling: Thanks to their demonic nature, Asmodeus Tieflings make excellent spellcasters whether that be as a Sorcerer, Bard, Cleric, Druid, Wizard, or Warlock. The type you want to be just depends on what kind of supernatural power you want to have at your command. Asmodeus Tieflings have already got Fire attacks and Fire Resistance down and can deal a decent amount of damage that way, but other magical abilities can widen their repertoire.

Mephistopheles Tiefling: This subrace is capable of moving things around with their spectral Mage Hand Cantrip and this sneaky ability inclines them more toward more deceptive or sneaky magical abilities such as those associated with Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, and Bard. Plus, they are resistant to Fire attacks so they can hold up well against Fire-wielders if needed.

Zariel Tiefling: Last but not least, a Zariel Tiefling's Advantage on Intimidation and Performance Checks makes them more suited to close combat and characters that have to think more on their toes. This makes them ideal for Rogue, Barbarian, Fighter, and Bard classes.

Baldur's Gate 3 race FAQ

Baldur's Gate 3 Dragonborn Sorcerer. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

Is race important in Baldur's Gate 3? The race you choose in Baldur's Gate 3 will affect how NPCs interact with you in both positive and negative ways. For instance, if you play as a Dragonborn you probably will have a harder time interacting with a Lolth-Sworn Drow due to political-religious differences within the game's lore. Additionally, certain races and subraces have perks that other races might not have like being able to see in the dark, faster movement speeds, and more.

Which race should I be in Baldur's Gate 3? The race, subrace, and class you choose are all a matter of preference and you'll be happiest choosing the ones that align closest with your preferred playstyle. That being said, if you're a beginner looking for an easier character to play as you should consider going with Rogue for a stealthy approach or Sorcerer for a long-distance approach. Fighter, Barbarian, or Paladin are also ideal for a more head-on approach. The Rogue class are masters at stealing, stealth, illusion spells, and assassinations so you might find it easier to get around and do what you need to do. The best race for Rogues are Wood Elf, Deep Gnomes, Wood Half-Elf, Drow, or Lightfoot Halflings. Meanwhile, Fighters focus on strength as their primary trait and can often force their way through tough situations. The best race for Fighters are Shield Dwarf, Half-Orc, and Githyanki.



Barbarians are a destructive force that would rather smash now and never ask questions later. They're fun to play due to their brute force and skill in combat. The best races to choose for this class are Dragonborn, Half-Orc, and Shield Dwarf. Lastly, Paladins are more refined warriors who can live by a higher moral code to uphold justice or live as powerful scoundrels who have broken their promises. Paladins need power and bursts of speed so it's good to play one as a Zariel Tiefling, High Half-Elf, Gold Dwarf, or Half-Orc.

Choose what makes you happy

At the end of the day, who you decide to play really depends on what you want from Baldur's Gate 3. There are definitely some character builds that will make the game a bit easier to play, but you'll just want to make sure that the character you create matches your preferred play style. If you like the look of a specific race, then you'll want to not only pick a class that works well with that race but also a class that matches the way you like to approach RPGs.

There are tons of options in store so if you start a game and realize that you don't like the character you created, you can always start over with a different race, class, and overall build.