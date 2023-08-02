Baldur's Gate 3 specs: Recommended and minimum system requirements
Make sure your laptop or desktop can handle the huge fantasy game.
Larian Studios' exciting RPG based on the world of Dungeons and Dragons takes place in a vast fantasy land filled with magic and endless possibilities. The game itself is huge and needs 150GB of space, but you'll need to meet other requirements in order for it to run smoothly on your gaming laptop, desktop, or ROG Ally.
Not sure if your rig can handle it? Don't worry. Here's all you need to know about Baldur's Gate 3's system requirements.
Baldur's Gate 3 specs: System requirements
Compared to the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and the upcoming Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3 isn't as graphically demanding of a game, which means it doesn't need the latest and greatest graphics cards to run. However, it does help to have one of the best graphics cards that fits these requirements. Additionally, you'll need to make sure that your laptop, desktop, or gaming handheld runs a compatible operating system and has the space necessary to run the fantasy RPG smoothly.
To help out with this, Larian Studios has officially detailed both Baldur's Gate 3's minimum system requirements as well as the game's recommended system requirements. You can check out this information below to see if your rig can keep up with the Dungeons and Dragons-inspired game. We suggest trying to shoot for recommended requirements as this will lead to a more convenient playthrough, overall.
Baldur's Gate 3 PC Minimum system requirements for Windows
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Default API is Vulkan 1.1. Directx11 API also provided. The minimum requirements might decrease over the course of Early Access, as performance improves
Baldur's Gate 3 PC Recommended specs for Windows
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i7 8700k / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 2060 Super / AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Default API is Vulkan 1.1. Directx11 API also provided. The recommended requirements might decrease over the course of Early Access, as performance improves
Baldur's Gate 3 Minimum system requirements for MAC OS
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: macOS 10.15.6
- Processor: 2.6GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon460 4GB
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Minimum specs can run the game on low to medium settings. To meet minimum specs, you'll need a MacBook Pro 15 inch from 2016 or newer. Or, a MacBook Pro 13 inch from 2018 or newer. M1 Chip requirements: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with Apple M1 chip and 8GB of RAM.
Note: minimum means you'll be able to play but you'll have to make quality concessions. If your framerate is low, go to video options and try a lower graphics preset.
Additional notes on the minimum requirements:
- The game requires a CPU with AVX2 support (basically, 2014 or later).
- Nvidia graphics are not supported.
- The minimum AMD graphics card requires 4GB of VRAM; cards with 2GB would require swapping assets in and out of memory, likely causing performance problems, and are not recommended.
- Since integrated graphics share system memory, having more than 8GB would help when using M1 systems.
Baldur's Gate 3 Recommended specs for MAC OS
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: macOS 10.15.7
- Processor: 2.3GHz 8-Core Intel Core i9
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Recommended specs can run the game on high or ultra settings. You'll meet recommended specs if you have a MacBook Pro 15 inch or 16 inch from 2019 and up. An iMac from 2017 or newer will also pull it off. M1 Chip requirements: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini with Apple M1 chip and 16GB of RAM
Can my PC run Baldur's Gate 3?
Still uncertain about whether or not your Windows system can run Baldur's Gate 3? Here's how you can check all of the components within your device and find out how they compare to the game's system requirements.
1. Click the Windows button on the taskbar.
2. Type dxdiag.
3. Click dxdiag to see your PC's specifications.
4. Select the System tab for your component details relating to memory, processors, and Windows version.
5. Click on Display tab for GPU details.
Meanwhile, if you're uncertain about whether or not your system has enough storage space then open File Explorer, select the drive you want to put the game on, and make sure that there is 150GB of space available. If there isn't, you'll need to spend time deleting programs you no longer need or getting rid of bloatware that runs unnecessarily.
Can my gaming handheld run Baldur's Gate 3?
Baldur's Gate 3 can easily run on the Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld or the AYANEO 2S. Additionally, while it is marked as Playable on Steam Deck, Valve explains that this handheld playability has the following caveats:
- This game's launcher/setup tool may require the touchscreen or virtual keyboard, or have difficulty to read text.
- This game sometimes shows mouse, keyboard, or non-Steam-Deck controller icons.
- Entering some text requires manually invoking the on-screen keyboard.
How to upgrade my computer's GPU to play Baldur's Gate 3
Upgrading components in your laptop or desktop can be a daunting task for those who are unfamiliar. If you need assistance swapping to a new GPU, you can check out our guide on how to upgrade your PC's graphics card.
Enjoy the Forgotten Realms
The magical world of the Forgotten Realms is waiting for you to dive in and explore it. There are dozens if not hundreds of things to do in this large land with varying outcomes to experience. But in order to enjoy it, you'll need to make sure your laptop, desktop, or gaming handheld has the space and power necessary to accommodate this RPG.
If you're computer is outdated, you might need to upgrade your GPU or CPU. Additionally, if you find that you do not have the 150GB of necessary space, you might need to delete some older, unused programs to make room for Baldur's Gate 3. I highly suggest attempting to reach the recommended requirements rather than the minimum ones as this will make the game run more smoothly.
