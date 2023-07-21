Can I play Starfield on the ASUS ROG Ally?

Can I play Starfield on ASUS ROG Ally? While we don't expect you'll be able to play Starfield on the highest settings with the ROG Ally, there's no reason to believe it won't run well with reduced settings based on the handheld's performance with games that have similar requirements.

Our hopes are up for Starfield on the ROG Ally

Starfield is unquestionably the biggest game launching in 2023, and has the potential to be Bethesda's best ever RPG. It's not surprising, then, that owners of handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally are anxious to find out if they'll be able to play it natively on their systems and have a good experience. Ultimately, we don't have high hopes for Starfield on Steam Deck, but we're more confident in the ROG Ally.

Compared to the Steam Deck, the ASUS ROG Ally is considerably more powerful thanks to its AMD Z1 "Zen 4" processor and RDNA 3 graphics hardware. This makes it better suited to particularly demanding titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The Starfield minimum and recommended PC spec requirements are similar to Survivor's, suggesting that you may be able to get a consistent 40-45 FPS with lowered settings on the Ally.

Of course, nothing is set in stone, and Starfield may perform poorly on the Ally due to software issues or other problems. Based purely on the game's requirements and what we know the ROG Ally's hardware is capable of, though, we expect that Starfield will definitely be playable on ASUS' gaming PC handheld. Just don't expect to be able to crank all the settings up.

The alternative: Xbox Cloud Gaming

While playing Starfield natively on the ASUS ROG Ally will likely be an enjoyable experience, don't forget that Xbox Cloud Gaming is on the table, too. With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you'll have full access to Microsoft's cloud gaming service and will be able to stream the game to your ROG Ally.

There are definitely some downsides to this, such as the small amount of input lag you'll have to deal with and the requirement of a stable internet connection. Even so, this will be the best alternative way to enjoy Starfield if you want to play with better settings or framerates. It'll also come in handy if the game doesn't run well natively on the Ally for whatever reason.

Keep in mind that Xbox Cloud Gaming will work just as well on the Steam Deck, provided you set it up properly. If you own Valve's handheld instead of ASUS', it'll definitely be the best option for you.