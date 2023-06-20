Can I play Starfield on Steam Deck? We expect that Starfield will run on Steam Deck, but we're not hopeful for a quality experience based on how the system performs with other games that have similar minimum requirements and recommended specs.

Starfield might be playable, but we have doubts

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Starfield is undoubtedly the biggest and most ambitious upcoming game in 2023, and unsurprisingly, Steam Deck owners are curious if they'll be able to explore the stars on the go or from the couch with their handheld gaming PC. Unfortunately, now that we have the Starfield PC specs and system requirements, we're not feeling very hopeful about how well it'll run.

Bethesda's sci-fi RPG requiring at least an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel Core i7-6800K CPU and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti GPU is pretty reasonable if you're putting together a gaming PC for Starfield, but it doesn't bode well for Steam Deck users. The system has struggled quite a bit to maintain a stable 30 FPS in games with similar requirements like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so we're concerned about its ability to run a gargantuan title like Starfield. Its massive open galaxy will no doubt be taxing on hardware, as will Bethesda's beloved physics systems and interactivity.

There's always a chance that the game will run better than we expect, of course. Bethesda is likely optimizing Starfield for the Steam Deck as much as it can, and things like AMD FSR and CryoUtilities can improve the handheld's performance considerably. Even so, we don't recommend preordering the game with the specific goal of playing it on Steam Deck because there's a good chance you'll be disappointed by the experience.

Will Xbox Cloud Gaming save the day?

(Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Starfield might not run well on Valve's handheld natively, but if you're willing to install Windows on your Steam Deck, there's another way to enjoy the game: Xbox Cloud Gaming. As long as you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll be able to access Microsoft's gaming service and stream Starfield to your Steam Deck, bypassing the aforementioned hardware concerns entirely. Instead of trying to force the handheld to play a game it's not ideal for, you can let Microsoft's Xbox Series X-based servers do the heavy lifting instead.

This option isn't without its downsides — you won't be able to play Starfield at all when you're not connected to the internet, and you'll have to deal with a bit of input lag — but even so, this will likely be the best way to experience the game on Steam Deck.

There's also the recently released Windows-powered ASUS ROG Ally to consider as well, which boasts considerably better specs than the Steam Deck. It's also much pricier at $700 and has worse battery life, but for many, its beefier hardware will make dealing with those caveats worth it. Thanks to the Ally's improved performance, we expect you'll be able to play Starfield at a stable 30 FPS on the system.