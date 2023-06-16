Starfield Early Access: How to play 5 days early

With its huge variety of gameplay systems, vast galaxy of unexplored worlds, and the Bethesda role-playing mechanics that fans know and love, Starfield is unquestionably one of the most ambitious and enticing sci-fi RPGs ever developed. We finally got an in-depth look at it thanks to a 45-minute presentation of in-game footage and gameplay overviews shown during the Starfield Direct, and what we saw absolutely blew our minds. To say the least, the rest of the gaming community is pretty excited, too.

One surprise that came during the showcase was the announcement that Starfield will have an Early Access period. The game globally launches on September 6, but fans with Early Access will be able to blast off into Bethesda's new universe five days early on September 1. If you're hoping to play the game early but don't know how, don't worry — we'll go over everything you need to know about getting Early Access below.

How to get Starfield Early Access

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The main way to get Early Access to Starfield and play the game five days early is to preorder the Premium Edition of the game. At $100, this version of Starfield is considerably more expensive than the $70 Standard Edition, but it also includes some extra goodies that you wouldn't get otherwise.

In addition to Early Access, the Starfield Premium Edition also comes with Constellation skins for the Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack items, as well as Bethesda's Digital Starfield Art Book and a copy of the game's official soundtrack. You'll also get guaranteed access to the Shattered Space story DLC when it comes out (currently, it doesn't have a release date).

Note that you can also get Early Access with the $300 Constellation Edition, a Collector's Edition-style Starfield bundle that features everything from the Premium Edition as well as some exclusive physical collectibles. These items include the gorgeous Chronomark Watch and Case, a Steelbook Case, a patch inspired by the in-game Constellation faction, and a Credit Stick with a laser-etched code for the game.

Starfield Premium Edition The Premium Edition of Starfield includes five days of Early Access to the game, access to the Shattered Space Story Expansion when it releases, a Constellation Skin Pack, and access to a Starfield Digital Art Book and its Official Soundtrack.

How to play Starfield early with Xbox Game Pass

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

We wouldn't blame you for thinking that there's not a way to get Early Access to Starfield if you're planning to play the game on Xbox Game Pass, but it looks like there will be after all. That's because there's a special $35 Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade available exclusively on Xbox and the Microsoft Store — the platforms that support the console and PC versions of Game Pass, respectively.

When bought, these upgrades will give access to all of the extras from the full Premium Edition, including the Constellation skins, story DLC access, and the Starfield Art Book and soundtrack. Notably, some retailers are selling physical versions of these upgrades that come with the Steelbook Case and Constellation patch from the Constellation Edition.

These Premium Edition Upgrades will only work if you have the base game, which you'll be able to play with a Game Pass subscription. As long as you do, you should be able to purchase a Premium Edition Upgrade on your chosen platform and get Early Access once September 1 rolls around (and once you've preloaded Starfield).

Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade This $35 upgrade is exclusive to Xbox and the Microsoft Store, and requires the base game in order to use. It gives Early Access like the regular Premium Edition does, and will be perfect for Xbox Game Pass users hoping to jump into Bethesda's RPG epic five days early.

Starfield looks like it's going to be one of the best Xbox games of all time, offering RPG fans an experience that they'll be playing for years to come. Starfield preorders are live and available for Xbox and PC, as are Starfield-themed Xbox controllers and headsets.