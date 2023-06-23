Starfield weapons list: Every weapon shown off (so far)

On June 11, 2023, Bethesda showcased a deep dive into Starfield, its biggest RPG adventure to date. Exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, this game is set to have literally a galaxy-sized wealth of content that will keep players busy for years to come. This includes exploring a vast universe to unravel its mysteries, creating your personal avatar, building your own spaceships, recruiting interesting characters to your party, choosing dialogue choices to drastically change the story, and more.

One of the bigger highlights of Starfield is an advanced combat system that gives a mountain of tools to fight with. With jet packs, hints of psionic powers, and a nearly endless arsenal of weapons to equip, players will not be shorthanded on self-defense options as they traverse the galaxy. So, we have gone through the entire Starfield Direct and beyond to highlight all the weapons shown off so far so you can get an idea of the scale of firepower you will be wielding in this highly anticipated upcoming Xbox title.

List of Starfield weapons: Pistols

What self-respecting Starfield weapons list would we have if we didn't begin with regular pistols? Pistols could be among the most common firearms you will come across in Starfield. They are often entry-level cheap for beginner play-throughs, have fast rates of fire, can be used to stealth kill enemies, and if you are quick enough on the draw — you will put down your foes in the blink of an eye even as they got you dead to rights.

Refined Eon

Dispatch your foes with this refined pistol. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Refined Eon is a standard pistol with a decent rate of fire, damage output, and a fairly large magazine clip size for ammo that makes it ideal for dispatching large groups of enemies.

Modified Calibrated Razorback

Blast your enemies' heads off with the Modified Calibrated Razorback. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Modified Calibrated Razorback is a heavily modified Razorback pistol. This weapon sacrifices firing speed for more firepower in each shot it fires. This gun's modifications include a compensator to reduce the recoil and a recon scope to allow you zoom in on your target to shoot it from afar with precise accuracy.

Gallery of other pistols shown

This gallery will highlight a collection of potential pistols that have been shown off so far but have yet to be named or given detailed descriptions.

List of Starfield weapons: Rifles

Rifles are reliable, multi-purpose weapons that can help you fight your way out of almost any kind of engagement. Some rifles can be front-line assault weapons that can clear out hordes of enemies while others are long-range sniper rifles designed to pick off targets miles away. The variety potential in Starfield's sci-fi world is quite exciting.

Advanced Grendel

Shred groups of enemies with the Advanced Grendel. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Advanced Grendel is a rifle designed to take out targets at close to mid range. What it lacks in accuracy, the Grendel makes up for it with a large magazine size so it to riddle its foes with a hail of bullets.

Beowulf

Snipe with your enemies from afar with the Beowulf rifled, named after the Germanic warrior of legend. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Beowulf is a rifle that sacrifices rate of fire speed so it can fire deadly single shots that can potentially kill your targets in one shot if you aim for their heads.

Drum Beat

Kill enemies to the beat your gun fire with the Drum Beat. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Drum Beat is an assault rifle that features a large magazine size and high rate of fire so you can mow down swarms of enemies or giant alien monsters.

Magshear

Shred enemies to ribbons with the Magshear. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Magshear is a deadly rifle that fires clusters of bullets in short bursts. It has a high rate-of-fire, large magazine size, and long-range capabilities — making the Magshear a trade of all trades type of rifle that can eliminate targets up close or from afar.

Gallery of other rifles shown

This gallery will highlight a collection of potential rifles that have been shown off so far but have yet to be named or given detailed descriptions.

List of Starfield weapons: Shotguns

Shotguns in games can typically deliver tons of damage but the trade-off is that they usually have smaller ammo capacities. Typically, their firing range is smaller with a bullet spread, so they're primarily used for close-quarters combat.

Coachman

School space pirates in a lesson of pain with the Coachman. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Coachman is a double-barrelled shotgun that fires two shells at once for maximum damage, However you will need to reload it every time you fire.

Experiment A-7

This experimental shotgun can pack a serious punch in the right hands. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Experiment A-7 seems to be a rarer shotgun equipped with modifications to enhance its performance in battle. This one features a 6-shell magazine size, the passive ability to deal 30% more damage to alien lifeforms, reflex sight for more precise shots, a tactical stock to reduce recoil, and can be loaded with flechette rounds.

Modified Calibrated Tombstone

Bury your enemies 6ft. under with the Modified Calibrated Tombstone. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Modified Calibrated Tombstone is a shotgun that fires deadly shells in rapid succession. This gun has been modified with a large magazine that can load up to 36 shells, a long gun barrel for a faster rate of fire, and an iron sight so you aim the Tombstone at targets more accurately.

Gallery of other shotguns shown

This gallery will highlight a collection of potential shotguns that have been shown off so far but have yet to be named or given detailed descriptions.

List of Starfield weapons: Heavy Weapons

When you are dealing gigantic hordes enemies or powerful foes with armor so thick that regular firearms don't do damage, its time to pull out the heavy weapons. These weapons of mass destruction may be a slog to carry around but their absurd firepower that can destroy even the toughest foe is worth sacrificing your movement speed. How they'll handle in Starfield remains to be seen, but the potential is huge.

Cutter

The Cutter can be used for peaceful resource or destructive warfare. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Cutter is a Heavy Weapon equipped with a laser that's designed for mining minerals off on alien worlds. However, it can also be used a weapon to slice through an enemy's armor like a hot knife through butter.

Gallery of other heavy weapons shown

This gallery will highlight a collection of potential heavy weapons that have been shown off so far but have yet to be named or given detailed descriptions.

List of Starfield weapons: Laser Weapons

Laser pistols are pistols that deal energy damage that can sear an enemy's flesh or can melt away their armor. However, laser weapons are more costly in terms of ammo usage and the finances needed to re-supply ammo compared to more conventional firearms.

Ember

Burn your enemies to ash with the Ember laser pistol. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Ember is a Laser Pistol that can fire a continuous Ignition Beam that will burn your enemies alive as they beg for mercy. It comes equipped with a standard barrel and a focal lens with laser sighting to increase the weapon's accuracy.

List of Starfield weapons: Laser Rifles

Laser Rifles feature the same destructive energy-based firepower as Laser Pistols but with the added bonus of being able to fire at long-range targets.

Brawler's Equinox

The Brawler's Equinox can kill enemies up close or hiding behind cover yards away. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Brawler's Equinox is a rare Laser Rifle that can fire fully-automatic electromagnetic beams that can electrocute your enemies to death. It also features the passive ability to remove cover enemies are hiding behind and deal increased damage when you use the Brawler's Equinox as a melee weapon to bash an enemy in close-range.

Gallery of other Laser Rifles shown

This gallery will highlight a collection of potential laser rifles that have been shown off so far but have yet to be named or given detailed descriptions.

List of Starfield weapons: Particle Rifles

Particle Rifles a step above standard laser weapons as their immense power can be devastating to friend and foe alike if not handled with care. Particle rifles in other media scramble enemies at a sub-atomic level, evaporating enemies in a blast of focused microwaves.

Eternity's Gate

The Eternity's Gate is a powerful yet unstable weapon that will disintegrate practically anything in its path. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Eternity's Gate is a rare particle beam rifle that fires volatile energy-based rounds that can dish out heavy damage to any target caught in its firing range but they are unstable and can occasionally short out and fail to fire.

The Eternity's Gate also comes equipped with a tactical magazine for an increased ammo capacity, a long gun barrel to increase its rate of fire, and a Short scope with a Recon Laser Sight so you can zoom on on your target and fire off more precise headshots.

List of Starfield weapons: Melee weapons

Melee weapons are close-quarters weapons that don't require any ammo and can be used for a variety of purposes. They can be used to stealth kill enemies without causing noise or be useful in a pinch in case you run out of ammo during a fight.

Combat Knife

A Combat Knife can be your best friend when your ammo starts to run out. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Combat Knife is a standard issue designed for close-quarters combat. It is a fast and light weapon that can gut an enemy that's invading your personal space or silently slit an enemy's throat if you're taking them out quietly without alerting its comrades to your presence.

Rescue Axe

Cleave your enemies in twain with the Rescue Axe. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Rescue Axe is an axe that was originally designed to cut through collapsed or damaged structures so that the user can help rescue trapped civilians during a disaster. However, it can also be used as a last resort weapon to split an enemy's skull in half when you are backed into a corner.

Gallery of other melee weapons shown

This gallery will highlight a collection of potential melee weapons shown off so far but have yet to be named or given detailed descriptions.

List of Starfield weapons: Miscellaneous

These are weapons that don't belong in any category due to their unconventional nature or haven't been given official weapon classifications in Starfield.

Psionic powers

Harness a mysterious power to bend the laws of physics to your will. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Near the end of Starfield Direct, we are given a glimpse of the player character displaying mysterious powers where they can manipulate gravity around them and leave their foes floating helplessly in mid-air.

There has been some speculation on Reddit regarding the explanation of this power and some Reddit users have discovered some clues as to what it could be. After combing through skill trees and character backgrounds shown in official footage, some users have found an item in the Cyberneticist Background called a "Neuroamp" — a cybernetic implant that could be intended for a user's brain.

Will these ancient artifacts bless you with psionic powers or curse you to a terrible fate? (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

This could suggest that the telekinetic powers displayed during the Starfield Direct result from cybernetic augmentations that allow the player to perform telekinetic or even psionic powers. There is also some speculation that these powers are a side-effect of interacting with alien artifacts seen throughout Starfield Direct, particularly at the end where the player is suspended in the air by one.

Fists

Sometimes all you need to save the day is to punch bad guys in the face. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

When your ammo runs dry and your melee weapons are broken, you can rely on good old-fashioned fists to get the job done. Using your fists may seem like a non-viable option in a universe filled with gun-toting space pirates and giant aliens with armor-piercing claws, but some users on Reddit have discovered there could be ways to boost the damage output of your fists.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

In the same Reddit thread mentioned in the Psionic Powers section where people discovered the "Neuroamp", users have found a skill called "Neurostrikes". This skill could be linked to the aforementioned "Neuroamp" and gift players with superstrength to their punches.

There is even speculation that the "Neurostrikes" skill can give players elemental properties to their fist attacks such as augmenting their fists with electricity to deal electric damage to enemies and break their shields (as seen in the screenshot above).

List of Starfield weapons: Modifications

Modify your weapons with upgrades to help reach their full death-dealing potential. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

All the weapons you have seen thus far are amazingly powerful on their own but what if I told you you could customize their properties and improve them through modifications? In Starfield, you will be able to mod practically every weapon in the game and alter every aspect of them to suit your preferred playstyle.

You can insert laser sightings or scopes for better accuracy. Install suppressors to deafen the noise guns make so you can silently shoot down enemies during stealth missions. You can equip different grips to reduce a gun's recoil. You can also fit in different barrels to augment a gun's firing range and attack power or upgrade a weapon's ammo capacity with larger ammo magazines.

You can even change what kind of ammo a weapon will fire. For example, instead of firing regular bullets, you can modify a gun to fire explosive rounds instead. Creative freedom is the name of the game when it comes to Starfield weapons.

What weapons will you carry in Starfield?

As you can see, the staggering amount of weapons and ways you can customize them in Starfield is already looking incredibly diverse. The craziest part is that we haven't even scratched the surface of the total amount of weapons Starfield will have when it launches.

Starfield is scheduled to be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC later this year on Sept. 6, 2023. Be sure to check in every once in a while as we will update this list with more weapons as they are discovered before and after the game is released.

With a sheer variety of weapons to collect, an intriguing galaxy to trek to survey, and more, Starfield is aiming to be a strong candidate for one of the best Xbox games on the market.