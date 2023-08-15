Starfield launch time: Release date, when you can play, preload, and more

Starfield, Bethesda's upcoming galaxy-sized space exploration RPG, is now only a few weeks away from global release. Promising players 1,000 planets to explore, a wide variety of deep gameplay mechanics, and a richly written universe that's full of opportunities for creative roleplaying, the title — should it live up to everyone's lofty expectations — is poised to stand tall as one of the biggest and best games on Xbox and Windows PC.

Ahead of Starfield's imminent launch, we've been able to gather all the information you need to know about when it's slated to become available and more. Below, you'll find a full overview of launch times, preload details, a quick guide on how to download and play the game, and more.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

By choosing to get the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition when selecting which Starfield preorder to buy, you can take advantage of Bethesda's Early Access offer and blast off into its new IP five days early. Specifically, Starfield Early Access becomes available officially on September 1, 2023, though access in many regions will actually start in the evening of August 31.

While Bethesda hasn't explicitly confirmed when the game will unlock, preordering the game allows you to see when it's scheduled to be playable in your time zone. Using this information, fans have deduced that Early Access is slated to begin worldwide at 12 a.m. GMT.

In the list below, we've converted this launch time into other time zones so that you can find out when Starfield becomes available in your region. If you don't see your time zone listed, you can use this time zone converter.

Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. PT

Aug. 31, 8:00 p.m. ET

Aug. 31, 9:00 p.m. BRT

Sep. 1, 1:00 a.m. BST

Sep. 1, 2:00 a.m. CEST

Sep. 1, 3:00 a.m. TRT

Sep. 1, 9:00 a.m. KST

Sep. 1, 10:00 a.m. AEST

Sep. 1, 12:00 p.m. NZST

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Opting for the Standard Edition of Starfield instead? You'll need to wait for the game's global release date to play, which is September 6, 2023. Do note, though, that just like with the Early Access launch, players in some regions will be able to access the game in the evening of the previous day, September 5.

Starfield's full release will seemingly go live at the same time of day that the Early Access one will, so the launch times are identical. We've listed them below.

Sep. 5, 5:00 p.m. PT

Sep. 5, 8:00 p.m. ET

Sep. 5, 9:00 p.m. BRT

Sep. 6, 1:00 a.m. BST

Sep. 6, 2:00 a.m. CEST

Sep. 6, 3:00 a.m. TRT

Sep. 6, 9:00 a.m. KST

Sep. 6, 10:00 a.m. AEST

Sep. 6, 12:00 p.m. NZST

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Starfield is a huge game, but thankfully, you won't have to wait until it launches in order to download it. This is because Bethesda will make the game available to preload, allowing you to get the RPG installed ahead of time and jump in-game as soon as it's released. This helps everyone, but is especially useful for folks that have slow internet connections.

At the moment, there's only a 350MB download for Starfield available on Xbox and PC; the full preload is not available yet. Unfortunately, Bethesda hasn't given an official indication of when preloads will unlock, though if past AAA releases are anything to go by, we expect to see Starfield preloading go live around August 25 — a week before its Early Access launch.

Starfield: How to play and download

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Once you've either purchased Starfield or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription that allows you to play it on Xbox or PC that way, you can download and install the game. Follow the steps below that correspond to your platform and/or distribution service of choice, and you can start the installation process.

Windows PC (Steam)

Launch the Steam desktop client . Download it here if you don't have it installed.

. Download it here if you don't have it installed. Next, select the Library tab .

. In the search bar, type Starfield .

. When it pops up, select Starfield . Note that if the game isn't in your Library, you still need to purchase it from the Store tab. Select it and search for Starfield.

. To download and install the game, select the Install button .

. Finally, select Play once the installation finishes to play Starfield.

Windows PC (Microsoft Store)

Launch the Microsoft Store app .

. In the search bar at the top, type Starfield and press the Enter key .

. Next, select Starfield from the list .

. Select Install to download the game. If you see the option to purchase the game instead, you still need to buy it or subscribe to PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

to download the game. Once the installation finishes, select Play to start playing the game.

Xbox

First, launch the Xbox Store .

. In the search bar, search for Starfield .

. From the results, select Starfield .

. Next, select Download . If you see the option to purchase the game instead, you still need to buy it or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

. Finally, select Play once the installation finishes . Moving forward, you can also launch Starfield from the "My games and apps" menu.

.

Starfield: Download size

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

It's been confirmed by Bethesda that on both Xbox and PC, installing Starfield will require 125GB of free space. That's quite a lot, so you might need to uninstall some other games or delete some files to make room on your hard drive. Note that this amount isn't taking things like potential day one patches into consideration, so try and leave some extra space for future updates to the game.

Another thing that's important to highlight is that according to the official Starfield PC requirements, the game requires the use of an SSD. Therefore, we strongly advise against installing the game on an HDD, as doing so will likely cause a myriad of issues. Many of the best SSDs are very affordable these days, so you should definitely upgrade your storage if you need to.

Starfield looks like it's going to be one of the best Xbox games of all time, offering RPG fans an experience that they'll be playing for years to come. Need some gaming gear to enjoy it with? Check out these Starfield-themed Xbox controllers and headsets.