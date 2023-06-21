Starfield preorders: Bonuses, editions, and where to buy for Xbox and PC

Even though our expectations for Starfield were so high that they were practically in orbit going into Microsoft's 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, we were absolutely blown away by how incredible the game looked during the show. Featuring a huge galaxy ripe for exploration, tons of nuanced gameplay mechanics, and the role-playing systems and interactivity that Bethesda's games are known for, the studio's upcoming sci-fi RPG is undoubtedly one of most ambitious games ever developed. After the 45-minute overview that we were blessed with during the Starfield Direct, the Xbox and Windows PC exclusive has rocketed right to the top of Team Windows Central's most-anticipated games list.

The game is on track to launch later this year, and ahead of its release, preorders for both the Xbox and PC versions of Starfield have gone live across various online retailers. There are multiple editions of the game available, along with some special preorder bonuses exclusive to fans that buy it early.

In the guide below, we've gone over everything you need to know about preordering Starfield. This includes details on what you get with each edition, links to where you can buy them, and an overview of the game's preorder bonuses.

Starfield preorder bonuses: What do you get?

No matter which version of Starfield you choose to purchase, you'll receive a unique preorder bonus if you buy it before the game launches later this year. This bonus is the Old Mars Skin Pack, which includes skins for the in-game Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet, and Deep Mining Pack items.

Based on the images we've seen of these skins so far, it looks like they'll give these items a dark red and gray color scheme with some silver accents. Note that once we know more about how you can get these pieces of gear in-game and access the Old Mars skins, we'll update this section with all the details.

Starfield preorders: Every edition and where to buy

Like preorders that have been made available for other AAA titles, Starfield's come in a variety of different editions. Specifically, there are three: the Standard Edition, the Premium Edition, and the Constellation Edition. Notably, there's also a Premium Edition Upgrade that's exclusively available on the Xbox and Microsoft Store. This upgrade allows folks who purchase the Standard Edition to upgrade to the Premium Edition later and take advantage of its perks.

It's important to highlight that, just like every other first-party Xbox and PC exclusive published by Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios, Starfield will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Also, since an active Game Pass subscription will allow players to access the Standard Edition, subscribers will also be able to purchase a Premium Edition Upgrade for the game.

Additionally, it's worth noting that while the Premium and Constellation Editions (and Premium Edition Upgrades) provide fans with Starfield Early Access that allows them to play five days early, the Standard Edition does not. Therefore, you'll need to get one of these advanced bundles if you want to jump into Bethesda's RPG before its full release.

Starfield preorders: Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Starfield is the most basic, as preordering it only gets you the base game and the Old Mars Skin Pack preorder bonus. However, at $70, it's also the most affordable way to play it outside of Xbox Game Pass, which will make it an attractive option for folks that don't care about the benefits of the Premium and Constellation Editions.

If you're planning to play on Xbox or the Microsoft Store variant of the PC version, you'll have the option to purchase the Premium Edition Upgrade later.

Starfield base game on Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC

on Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC Old Mars Skin Pack preorder bonus for the following in-game items: Laser Cutter Deep Mining Helmet Deep Mining Pack

for the following in-game items:

Starfield preorders: Premium Edition

The Starfield Premium Edition costs $100 — $30 more than the regular version of the game — but it also includes a few extra goodies. In addition to everything from the Standard Edition and the preorder bonus, the Premium Edition also provides Starfield Early Access. With this, you can play the game five days early starting on September 1.

On top of that, the Premium Edition will grant access to the Shattered Space Story Expansion whenever it releases post-launch, as well as a Constellation Skin Pack for the Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack items. You also get a Starfield Digital Artbook and a copy of the Starfield Official Soundtrack.

Starfield Premium Edition The Premium Edition of Starfield costs $100 and includes the base game, along with five days of Early Access, access to the Shattered Space Story Expansion (when it releases), a Constellation Skin Pack, and access to a Starfield Digital Art Book and its Official Soundtrack. Buy at: Xbox | Steam (GMG)

Starfield base game on Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC

on Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC 5 days of Early Access starting September 1

starting September 1 Access to the Shattered Space Story Expansion when it launches

when it launches Constellation Skin Pack for the following in-game items: Equinox Laser Rifle Spacesuit Helmet Boost Pack

for the following in-game items: Starfield Digital Artbook

Starfield Official Soundtrack

Old Mars Skin Pack preorder bonus for the following in-game items: Laser Cutter Deep Mining Helmet Deep Mining Pack

for the following in-game items:

Starfield preorders: Premium Edition Upgrade

As previously stated, this unique $35 Premium Edition Upgrade is exclusive to Xbox and Microsoft Store PC players. It requires having the base game (either from a Standard Edition purchase or through Game Pass), and when purchased, it adds all of the bonuses and benefits of the Premium Edition to your account — including Early Access.

Something to keep in mind is that there are physical versions of this upgrade available at various retailers. Unlike the digital ones, these come with the same Steelbook Case and Constellation Patch that's included in the Constellation Edition (more on that below), so we definitely recommend getting a physical copy for these.

5 days of Early Access starting September 1

starting September 1 Access to the Shattered Space Story Expansion when it launches

when it launches Constellation Skin Pack for the following in-game items: Equinox Laser Rifle Spacesuit Helmet Boost Pack

for the following in-game items: Starfield Digital Artbook

Starfield Official Soundtrack

Steelbook Case Physical versions only

Constellation Patch Physical versions only



Starfield preorders: Constellation Edition

Last but certainly not least is the Constellation Edition of Starfield, which will no doubt be a top-seller with collectors and Bethesda superfans. It comes with everything you get with the other editions of the game, as well as a limited edition Chronomark Watch and a themed Watch Case to go with it, a Steelbook Case, a Constellation Patch, and a Credit Stick that has a code for the game laser-etched onto it. Unsurprisingly, it's the most expensive edition at $300.

Unlike the Standard, Premium, and Premium Upgrade editions, the Constellation Edition isn't sold on digital gaming storefronts like the Microsoft Store or Steam. Instead, you'll need to buy it from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. In the UK, it can be purchased exclusively from GAME.

Starfield base game on Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC

on Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC Limited Edition Chronomark Watch & Case

Steelbook Case

Constellation Patch

Credit Stick Laser-etched with game code

5 days of Early Access starting September 1

starting September 1 Access to the Shattered Space Story Expansion when it launches

when it launches Constellation Skin Pack for the following in-game items: Equinox Laser Rifle Spacesuit Helmet Boost Pack

for the following in-game items: Starfield Digital Artbook

Starfield Official Soundtrack

Old Mars Skin Pack preorder bonus for the following in-game items: Laser Cutter Deep Mining Helmet Deep Mining Pack

for the following in-game items:

Get ready to explore the stars

Starfield is scheduled to arrive on Xbox and PC on September 6 later this year, and it's absolutely brimming with amazing potential. It could easily end up being one of the best Xbox games of all time, and excitement for the game has reached a fever pitch thanks to its incredible showing at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase. If you missed the show and want to check out what Bethesda had in store for fans, check out our full roundup of everything we learned from the Starfield Direct.

Thanks to its store page that recently went live on Steam, we now also know what the Starfield PC specs and system requirements are. If you're planning on exploring Bethesda's new universe with a gaming PC instead of an Xbox console, make sure you look through them and verify that your system is Starfield-ready.