Starfield Xbox controller and headset: Where to buy, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more

Without a doubt, the highlight of the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 was Starfield. With Bethesda's segment showing off nearly an hour's worth of raw gameplay footage, overviews, and demonstrations, hype for the gargantuan sci-fi RPG is higher than it's ever been.

Aside from details about the game itself, though, one of the most exciting announcements from Starfield Direct was the arrival of Microsoft's Starfield Limited Edition Xbox controller and headset accessories. Notably, these peripherals are available to purchase and are shipping now.

Both the Starfield Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Wireless Headset bear custom designs and color schemes that are heavily inspired by the game's "NASA-punk" art direction. Like the normal editions of these accessories, they're fully compatible with Xbox and Windows PCs, so players on both of Starfield's platforms can put them to good use.

Unsurprisingly, the Starfield controller and headset are a little pricier than their standard counterparts, with the controller retailing for $79.99 and the headset coming in at $124.99 (the regular ones have an MSRP of $59.99 and $99.99, respectively). However, with how gorgeous the peripherals are, we think they're definitely worth the asking price.

Interested in getting one — or both — yourself? Supplies are limited, so you'll definitely want to pull the trigger sooner rather than later. To help you do that, we've listed everywhere you can currently buy the controller and headset in both the US and UK below. Starfield preorders are live as well, with three separate editions available (including a fancy Constellation Edition with a beautiful Chronomark Watch and other physical collectibles).

Where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller and headset

Where to buy the Starfield Xbox controller and headset in the UK

There's also this massive Starfield-themed Xbox HDD (currently exclusive to Best Buy) if you're looking for more storage. Sizes range from 2TB to 8TB, with the largest drive's MSRP coming in at $239.99.

Starfield looks like it's going to be one of the best Xbox games of all time, offering RPG fans an experience that they'll be playing for years to come. When it releases on September 6, it'll be available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs via Steam and the Microsoft Store.