SteelSeries reveals new Arctis Nova 3 Wireless headset series for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC
SteelSeries offers 360° Spatial Audio, custom audio drivers, and 2.4GHz connectivity in the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless.
Today, the popular gaming accessory manufacturer SteelSeries has announced a new gaming headset for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch called the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless.
This headset is a successor to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Wireless and plans to outshine its predecessor (and even improve upon the critically acclaimed SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro) with all kinds of new tech designed to enhance the auditory experience of gaming.
Here is everything you need to know about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 and where you can buy one.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is a wireless gaming headset designed to elevate the audio quality of your gaming sessions to new heights of enjoyment, thanks to advanced features.
These features include (as stated by SteelSeries' official press release):
- Custom Nova Speaker Drivers – Specially designed powerful Neodymium Magnetic speaker drivers were customized in-house to provide the ultimate gaming audio, with rich bass and a unique custom design for maximum detail. Immerse in the soundscape, taking what's already awesome to the next level with 360° Spatial Audio. (Fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound and more)
- The Mobile Arctis App – A revolutionary mobile app that allows gamers to control their audio in real-time with over 200+ game-specific audio presets meticulously crafted and custom-tailored to each game by audio engineers, esports pros, and game developers. Gamers can change their audio presets on the fly in real time and without leaving the game, providing a distinct competitive advantage. Hear what others don't with precisely honed audio profiles for top games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, GTA, and more.
- Quick-Switch Wireless – Switch instantly between high-speed 2.4GHz gaming wireless for gaming and Bluetooth 5.3 for everything else with the onboard quick-switch button. Mobile connections remain on standby when gaming, so players will receive call notifications, plus separate EQ profiles let gamers save 2.4GHz gaming and BT on-the-go settings independently.
- Cross-Platform Gaming – Game on any platform, easily swapping the small USB-C dongle between all systems, supporting Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, Meta Quest, handhelds, as well as phones and tablets that support USB-C.
- 15-Minute Fast Charge = 9-Hour Play Time – Game all day. Optimized USB-C fast charge gives you up to 9 hours of use after just 15 minutes, which is up to 3x more than typical headsets. A standard single charge offers up to 30+ hours in 2.4G / 40+ hours in Bluetooth.
- ClearCast 2.X Microphone – The new Arctis Nova 3 Wireless Series microphone with high bandwidth tech takes voice quality to the next level – 2X the bandwidth, 2X the comms with 32KHz/16bit audio.
- Lightweight | Durable | Comfortable Design – Tough, flexible design with dual-hinged arms for durability, plus removable ear cushions with breathable memory foam for total comfort. The 260g lightweight Nova 3 Wireless Series design features height-adjustable arms, plus a stretchy secondary fabric headband to distribute pressure evenly for all-day comfort. Available in black, white, aqua, and lavender.
With such powerful tech, the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless will no doubt quickly become one of the best Xbox headsets on the market.
If you're interested in checking out this headset, it's available for purchase on SteelSeries' website and select retailers worldwide for MSRP of $109.99.
We'll also be releasing a full, detailed review of the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless headset by Zachary Boddy, so stay tuned for when their insights drop in the coming weeks.
