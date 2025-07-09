LIGHTNING DEAL: I still use these amazing headphones rather than the latest version — They're currently at their lowest price ever with 42% claimed already

The Sony WH-1000XM4 aren't the latest model of headphones, but they're still superb and more affordable than other premium options right now.

My very favorite set of headphones is currently on a Lightning Deal sale as part of Amazon Prime Day, reducing them to their lowest price ever.

That's right, the Sony WH-100XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, which have an MSRP of $349.99 are reduced to just $183.00 at Amazon while stock for this Lightning Deal lasts.

That's a whopping 48% off to anyone with a Amazon Prime membership. These headphones aren't the latest model, but they're still worth getting, especially at this price.

They are already 42% claimed as I write this, so you'll need to grab one quickly

The Silver color is also on sale, but not for quite as much. Still, they look pretty if that's your preferred color. (Image credit: Peter Cao / Android Central)

Chances are, you are already familiar with Sony's headphones, or at least have heard someone talk about them at some point.

They offer some of the best active noise cancelling (ANC) of any premium headphones on the market while having a comfortable design that many can wear for hours.

The WH-1000XM4 model from 2020, in particular, is a few years old at this point, but still a fantastic choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their music, podcasts, audiobooks, and other media while blocking out most of the rest of the world.

I've put my own WH-1000XM4 headphones to the test recently by traveling across the world from the USA to Taiwan. First hand, I can tell you that I love how well they block out the sounds of the plane and other passengers (including three crying babies on my last flight).

Audio comes through beautifully, and all I have to do is lift one cup away from my ear to talk to someone, and my music automatically gets paused.

The right earcup has two physical buttons, one of which is the power button and the other toggles through noise-canceling modes. Outside of that, I can tap the outside of my earphone to skip a song, adjust volume, play, or pause.

The controls are all very convenient and easy to interact with directly, so I don't have to whip out my phone to make adjustments unless I want to.

I'm also very partial to the look of these headphones. All three color options (black, blue, and silver) look sleek and attractive. Of course, the blue version has the best sale going on now, dropping the price to just $183.00 at Amazon.

However, the silver and black ones only cost a little more right now, so you can grab them if you really like the look of them better. They are both selling for $193.00 at Amazon while this Lightning Deal lasts.

In addition to the headphones, this purchase gives you a carrying case, an adaptor plug for airplanes, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a headphone cable.

Something I appreciate about this headphone's carrying case is that it is significantly smaller than some other cases I've used. When I traveled with it to Taiwan, it didn't take up nearly as much room in my tech bag (Tomtoc Navigator-T66), which allowed me to pack more total.

If you're in need of a new pair of headphones or want some high-quality ones that block out the world's sounds more effectively, I highly recommend grabbing the Sony WH-1000XM4.

They aren't the latest model, but that just makes them more affordable. Plus, they still offer some of the best audio quality and ANC available right now, so this purchase is definitely worth it.

I also recommend...