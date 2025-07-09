I don't care about Amazon Prime Day, but you loved my favorite ANC wireless headphones last time I wrote about them — and that hot discount is back

I almost never actually spend money during Amazon Prime Day — I paid more than $250 for these headphones, and they were still worth it.

It may be blasphemous to proclaim my indifference toward Amazon Prime Day, but I very rarely spend money during these sales events — I simply recommend the products I already own and love, now at even better prices.

Case in point: the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless active noise canceling headphones. These cans are one of my most important accessories any time I leave home, and I shared that passion last year when they enjoyed a very healthy discount.

You all loved it (by "you all," I mean the many thousands of people who read that article), and now that sale is back. No Amazon Prime membership necessary for this one; anyone can get my tried-and-true headphones for $249.95 at Amazon right now.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $449.99 now $249.95 at Amazon

"The Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC headphones have served me incredibly well for several years now, and they're an easy recommendation at $250. Those savings compared to the best from Sony and Bose are substantial." — Zachary Boddy ✅Perfect if: You want a comfortable, long-lasting pair of active noise canceling headphones with excellent audio quality without spending $300+ on Sony or Bose. ❌Avoid if: You need the absolute best active noise cancelation (the latest Sony's still hold this crown).

They're not the best, but they're a damn good value

Sennheiser is one of the most well-known brands in high-end audio, but it's rarely in the conversation when it comes to comparing the most popular wireless active noise cancelation headphones from Sony, Bose, and Apple.

When it came time to buy a new pair of headphones (without the savings of any Amazon Prime Day influencing my decision), I compared the Momentum 4 to the rest of the best, and eventually landed on them because of their value and claims of superior audio quality.

Fast forward many dozens of hours of travel, and the Momentum 4 headphones are one of the best purchases I've made in years. I didn't have a massive price cut to bolster my buyer's confidence, either — and I'd pay that price over and over again.

Last year, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones enjoyed a very similar discount, and a lot of you read my thoughts on the sale (and bought the headphones). Anyone who missed that opportunity is being given another chance this Prime Day.

It's still an awesome deal. $250 for a sleek design, comfortable fit, excellent sound quality, great noise cancelation, and one of the longest-lasting batteries for ANC headphones to this day simply can't be beat.

I'm currently rounding up all the best tech products I've reviewed that are discounted for Amazon Prime Day. While these Sennheiser headphones don't qualify for that list (I didn't review them, after all), they're absolutely there in spirit. I've used these headphones a lot, and I'd buy them again for $350, let alone for $100 less than that.

That steepest price is only for the standard black and copper colorway, but you can pay an extra $30 for any of the other designs if something catches your fancy. I picked up the "Denim" blue pair, and I adore how they look.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless ANC headphones are on sale for $249.95 at Amazon, and I can't recommend them enough.