I actually managed to sleep through three crying babies on my last flight thanks to these Sony ANC headphones — They're currently $120 off while this deal lasts

Last week, I took an 11-hour flight to Taiwan and managed to sleep well thanks to my new ANC headphones despite there being three crying babies on the plane.
While on a recent 12-hour flight to Taiwan, I found myself in the middle of three crying babies. Thankfully, my newly acquired Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC wireless headset helped me block out the noise well enough that I could sleep through the shrill sounds.
I absolutely love these headphones and recommend them to everyone. Right now, they are $120 off thanks to a Memorial Day deal. This means you can grab the black, silver, or blue versions for just $228.00 at Amazon, instead of their usual $348.00 price.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones
Was: $348.00
Now: $228.00 at Amazon
These headphones do an amazing job of blocking out unwanted sounds while you're listening to music and movies, or when attending video calls. They're also comfortable, last up to 30 hours, and offer touch controls for quick adjustments on the fly.
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants to shut out the world and focus on their own music or inner thoughts.
❌ Avoid if: You want one of Sony's newer models (although, I'd argue that these are a better bargain and still work wonderfully).
👉See at: Amazon.com
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
Block out the world and zone in on your media
Over the course of the last few weeks, I've travelled roughly 25,628 miles on planes for work trips, first to and from Brazil and then to and from Taiwan.
During my Brazil trip, I had an inferior set of ANC earbuds that didn't do enough to block out crying babies on my flight. It made it so when I landed I wasn't well rested at all.
When I got home from that trip, I was determined to get better ANC headphones, and so I bought the Sony WH-1000XM4. And I'm so happy I did.
To be clear, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is older at this point, having launched in 2020, so they are no longer Sony's flagship headphones. But, I argue that they are still the ideal option to get since they offer fantastic features while costing less than newer offerings.
They are extremely comfortable to wear, offer touch controls, provide great audio quality, and block out far more noise than many other headphones do.
On my flights to and from Taiwan, I managed to block out shouting passengers, three screaming babies that I was sitting in the middle of, thrumming airplanes, and even an older man who was playing his phone out loud in the airport. Seriously, why do that?
I can feel like I'm alone at times while wearing the Sony WH-1000XM4, which brings a great deal of peace when I'm stuck in public for so long. As such, these headphones made my second set of long flights far more relaxing than my first set.
Another thing I love about these headphones is that they have a good battery life that can last up to 30 hours. If someone comes up to talk to me, I simply have to pull one cup away from my head, and the headphones automatically pause my music and then start it up again when I place the headphone back in place.
They really are fantastic, and I highly recommend picking some up for yourself while they're at this great discount for Memorial Day.
Self-professed gaming geek Rebecca Spear is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).
