I've loved using this wireless gaming headset since the day I reviewed it — I can't believe it's almost $100 off for Amazon Prime Day

There's a huge variety of different gaming headsets in the industry right now, ranging from more basic and budget-friendly options to premium offerings with large suites of nifty features and even larger price tags. During big sales like Amazon's annual Prime Day event, though, you can get many of the latter for far less than usual, and this year, the Alienware Pro Wireless gaming headset — one I've been using daily since reviewing it — is down to just $141.99 at Amazon.

That's still quite a bit of money, but it's incredibly affordable for a headset of its caliber. And compared to its usual price of $230, it's nearly a full $100 off — a colossal discount, and easily one of the best I've seen during "Prime Week."

Save 38% Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: was $229.99 now $141.99 at windowscentral.com "Though it certainly doesn't come cheap, Alienware's new Pro Headset delivers impeccable audio and mic quality, stellar comfort, and a minimalistic, durable design. Developed in collaboration with over 100 esports professionals, it stands as one of the best wireless gaming headsets, and has dethroned my favorite Razer option as my daily driver." — Brendan Lowry Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 ✅Perfect for: PC, PS5, or Switch gamers that want a premium wireless gaming headset with tons of useful features, incredible audio, and a stellar mic ❌Avoid if: Something more simple and affordable would be better for you, or you're an Xbox player 👉See at: Amazon

The headset I use every day — here's why I love it

The Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset in its packaging. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is the third entry in a new "Pro" line that Dell introduced for its gaming brand last year, with its release following the arrival of the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard and the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse. Those two peripherals were fantastic, and the headset is no different — something I quickly realized once I started testing it for my review.

As I wrote then, it's "so good it's dethroned my favorite from Razer," which was a Razer Kaira Pro I bought early in 2024 for wireless use while gaming on PC. Since then, it's remained the headset I reach for every day, whether I'm enjoying my favorite games or listening to music during work hours.

There's a ton to love here, but the thing that stands out the most about the Alienware Pro Wireless is the quality of its audio — something I'm glad to be able to say about a headset. Speech comes over the detachable microphone crisply and clearly, and while there's noise cancellation you can toggle if you're playing in a particularly noisy environment, I find that the mic excellently blocks out background sounds without it. You also have the option to use mic monitoring if you'd like to listen to yourself speak for volume control.

The speakers, meanwhile, have a wide 20-40KHz range and are powered by potent 50mm drivers. The soundscape they deliver is extremely rich and balanced across lows, mids, and highs, but also incredibly clean and free of any muddy distortion. Notably, the headset can also get surprisingly loud compared to others I've used, which is something I enjoy taking advantage of during particularly grandiose and epic moments in-game (or for jamming out to heavier music genres).

Games with tons of bombastic action like Battlefield 1 sound absolutely incredible with the Alienware Pro Wireless. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

In terms of other features to take advantage of, there's full support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio as well as active noise cancellation (ANC), though the headset's ANC is fairly mediocre and struggles to block out sounds louder than a fan. This ultimately doesn't bother me since I dislike ANC because it gives me headaches, but it's something to keep in mind if you enjoy using it.

Design-wise, the Alienware Pro Wireless is superb, and sports a highly adjustable and cushioned headband along with memory foam leatherette earcups that rest gently on your head. And while the headset's fit is snug, it's also very light at 315g (0.69lbs) and breathable, too. I routinely wear it all day long while working and gaming; in fact, I'm listening to music with it right now. Aesthetically, it's got a minimalistic "Lunar Light" white colorway with a silver Alienware logo on the earcup exteriors; there's a "Dark Side of the Moon" black option, too, but it's not on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Onboard controls include a mic mute, volume wheel, and an ANC button, along with a power switch and a slider for switching between connecting via a USB dongle or Bluetooth (the headset also works over a wired connection when plugged in and charging). Battery life is high with an average of about 70 hours in my experience (Dell advertises 75), though you'll only get about 30 hours before needing to charge if you use ANC.

Ultimately, the Alienware Pro Wireless is one of the best headsets I've ever used for PC gaming, and picking it up while it's nearly $100 off is a massive steal. Just don't get it expecting it to work with Xbox consoles, however, as it's unfortunately not compatible.