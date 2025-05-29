One of our favorite wireless PC gaming headsets is on sale with a big discount for a limited time — Here's why we love it
Grab the HyperX Cloud 3 and experience premium sound in PC gaming with this big 21% discount courtesy of Amazon.
If you're playing games online with friends or want to increase the immersive experience of a game's sound design and soundtrack, then you will need a high-quality gaming headset to do the job.
One such headset is the HyperX Cloud 3. This premium wireless gaming has everything a gamer needs, from excellent sound quality, comfy wearability, and a huge battery life that will last you up to 120 hours.
HyperX Cloud 3 typically has an MSRP of $149.99 at most retailers. However, Amazon is selling the headset for a special 21% discount, taking its high MSRP down to a more affordable price of $118.60.
"With its incredibly long battery life, updated design, great sound quality, and amazing microphone, the Cloud III Wireless is exactly the model upgrade we'd expect from HyperX. It's a great choice for any gamer." — Rebecca Spears, Gaming and News Editor, Windows Central
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for a comfortable and durable gaming headset with a long battery life, a reliable mic, and EQ balance software.
❌Avoid if: If you prefer using wired headphones or if you're after a premium Hi-Res Audio headset.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $119.99 at Walmart.
🤩Alternative deal: $119.99 at Best Buy.
Why should you buy the Cloud 3 Wireless?
HyperX has produced a long line of premium-grade gaming headsets over the years, and the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless headset ranks as one of its finest. Our resident headset expert, Rebecca Spear, even gave it a 4.5/5 review, stating that, "it's a great choice for any gamer."
What makes the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless one of the best PC gaming accessories has many reasons. For starters, it has a durable and comfortable design that can endure many years of use thanks to its memory-foam-padded earphones.
HyperX's Cloud 3 Wireless also has top-notch sound quality when listening to games or chatting with others online. The audio EQ balancing can even be adjusted with a free HyperX NGenuity app to suit your auditory tastes (the app can also adjust button bindings, RGB lighting, and more).
The high sound quality also pertains to the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless' microphone, allowing you to convey your voice online without any cracking or audio artifacting. The mic can also block out background noise, helping you avoid a common PC gaming mistake of distracting teammates with annoying background chatter during online multiplayer games.
One of the biggest draws of the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless is its absurdly long battery life of up to 120 hours. With it, you can use the headset for almost a week of non-stop chatting online and playing multiplayer titles like Overwatch 2 or Elden Ring: Nightreign before needing to recharge.
The only major drawbacks of the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless headset are the lack of an LED indicator of its battery life, a lack of Hi-Res Audio capabilities, and its usually monumental MSRP of $149.99, which may be too expensive for most people.
Thankfully, that last problem has been mitigated temporarily thanks to this special 21% discount from Amazon. For a limited time, you can get this amazing gaming headset for $118.60 and save yourself $31.39 in the process, which is a pretty sweet deal if you ask me.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.