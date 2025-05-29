Elevate the sound quality of gaming and team chat with the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless headset.

If you're playing games online with friends or want to increase the immersive experience of a game's sound design and soundtrack, then you will need a high-quality gaming headset to do the job.

One such headset is the HyperX Cloud 3. This premium wireless gaming has everything a gamer needs, from excellent sound quality, comfy wearability, and a huge battery life that will last you up to 120 hours.

HyperX Cloud 3 typically has an MSRP of $149.99 at most retailers. However, Amazon is selling the headset for a special 21% discount, taking its high MSRP down to a more affordable price of $118.60.

Why should you buy the Cloud 3 Wireless?

The beautiful ambience and soundtrack of Baldur's Gate 3 is best experienced with the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

HyperX has produced a long line of premium-grade gaming headsets over the years, and the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless headset ranks as one of its finest. Our resident headset expert, Rebecca Spear, even gave it a 4.5/5 review, stating that, "it's a great choice for any gamer."

What makes the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless one of the best PC gaming accessories has many reasons. For starters, it has a durable and comfortable design that can endure many years of use thanks to its memory-foam-padded earphones.

HyperX's Cloud 3 Wireless also has top-notch sound quality when listening to games or chatting with others online. The audio EQ balancing can even be adjusted with a free HyperX NGenuity app to suit your auditory tastes (the app can also adjust button bindings, RGB lighting, and more).

The memory-foam padded earphones will ensure your ears never strain while using the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless headset. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The high sound quality also pertains to the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless' microphone, allowing you to convey your voice online without any cracking or audio artifacting. The mic can also block out background noise, helping you avoid a common PC gaming mistake of distracting teammates with annoying background chatter during online multiplayer games.

One of the biggest draws of the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless is its absurdly long battery life of up to 120 hours. With it, you can use the headset for almost a week of non-stop chatting online and playing multiplayer titles like Overwatch 2 or Elden Ring: Nightreign before needing to recharge.

The only major drawbacks of the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless headset are the lack of an LED indicator of its battery life, a lack of Hi-Res Audio capabilities, and its usually monumental MSRP of $149.99, which may be too expensive for most people.

Thankfully, that last problem has been mitigated temporarily thanks to this special 21% discount from Amazon. For a limited time, you can get this amazing gaming headset for $118.60 and save yourself $31.39 in the process, which is a pretty sweet deal if you ask me.