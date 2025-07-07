Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gets noteworthy sale ahead of Prime Day — "One of the best Xbox headsets you can buy right now"

Technically, Amazon Prime Day is kicking off on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Even so, there's a few great sales already live, including a discount on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox. This is one of the Windows Central team's favorite gaming headsets, and right now, you can grab the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox for $170 at Amazon, a 15% discount from the usual $200 price point.



There's no telling how long this headset will remain in stock, so if you're interested, act fast!

Why should you buy the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox?

The BlackShark V2 Pro is a fantastic choice for an Xbox headset, with great sound and battery life. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Here at Windows Central, the team reviews a lot of gaming headsets. Whenever one stands out above the rest, it's a noteworthy piece of tech, especially for anyone looking for one of the best Xbox headsets to grab.



My colleague Zachary Boddy reviewed the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox last year, and was utterly impressed with the comfort, sound, and overall quality of the device. In fact, this is still the headset they use every single day.



Part of that comes down to the 50mm drivers, which are paired with super-soft memory foam ear cushions. It's not quite the absolute best audio quality available, but it's equal to or better than anything else in this price range.



The microphone is also noticeably a cut above the usual wireless experience, delivering clear audio and capturing sound in ways we simply haven't seen in other wireless gaming headsets.



Razer's HyperClear Super Wideband microphone is unparalleled in this department, so take note if you've had issues with people hearing you talk in multiplayer games in the past.

The BlackShark V2 sports comfort and quality. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Another key factor is the battery life. Razer advertises that the BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox will clock in around 48 hours on a full charge, but this is a fairly conservative estimate, and in reality, you'll likely get even longer with it.



That's especially true if you also like to play games on PC, where the Bluetooth connection is rated for 70 hours of usage. Again, that's a conservative estimate, and our testing has generally found you'll get even more playtime from a full charge.



Whenever you do have to plug it back in, it uses standard USB-C charging, meaning it's easy to quickly plug it in and recharge between sessions.



Prior to now, we've always seen the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro listed at $200, but with Amazon Prime Day approaching, you can snag it for a nifty 15% discount, or $30 off.

