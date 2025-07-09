If you have Amazon Prime Membership, then you're in luck — one of the *BEST* budget wireless gaming headsets we gave a near-perfect score to is having a 40% discount for Amazon Prime Day

Don't miss out on this huge sale for an incredible gaming headset with long battery life and high-quality sound

Amazon Prime Day continues to trek on this week, providing sweet discounts for many products, especially if you're subscribed to the Amazon Prime Membership program. Members of said program can get access to exclusive discounts not found anywhere else, such as this 40% discount for the Corsair Void V2 Wireless.

This wireless gaming headset with incredible battery life and sound normally costs $129.99 at most retailers. However, if you're an Amazon Prime Member, then you can get this headset for $85.49 on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day.

Why should you buy the Corsair Void Wireless V2 headset?

The Corsair Void V2 Wireless is lightweight, easy-to-use, and provides sound quality for the wearer. (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Windows Central)

Corsair is one of the world's leading manufacturers of PC gaming hardware and accessories, crafting the finest keyboards, gaming headsets, and PC rig components around.

One of Corsair's more recent products we've had the honor of testing out is the Corsair Void V2 Wireless headset. Our own Harish Jonnalagadda reviewed the Corsair Void V2 Wireless and gave it a glowing high score of 4/5 stars, stating that, and I quote, "With the Void Wireless V2, Corsair proves it can deliver a great-sounding gaming headset on a budget."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Void Wireless V2 Connectivity USB receiver or Bluetooth Compatibility PC, PlayStation, Mobile (No Xbox) Battery life Up to 70 hours (2.4GHz) or up to 130 hours (Bluetooth) Range Up to 50ft Drivers 50mm Headphone sensitivity 116dB (+/-3dB) Microphone sensitivity -40dB (+/-3dB) Weight 303g

Why this headset has garnered such a positive reception from us to the point where we rank it as one of the best PC gaming headsets we've ever encountered is for many reasons.

For starters, it has a lightweight yet sturdy design with memory-foam ear cushions to help it be comfortable to wear for many hours of gaming.

It's wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity performs flawlessly so you don't have to worry about it randomly disconnecting while in use. Plus, this headset comes equipped with custom 50mm Neodymium drivers to deliver crystal-clear audio (which can be customized via iCUE) and a high-quality omnidirectional mic that doesn't pick up distracting background noise.

To top it off, the headset has an enormous battery life of up to 70 hours using the 2.4GHZ connection or 130 hours while in Bluetooth mode so you can use it for days before needing to recharge it.

Memory form ear cushions ensure comfort the wearer's ears will remain comfy for many hours of hardcore PC gaming (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Windows Central)

That being said, the Corsair Void V2 Wireless has a few drawbacks you need to be aware of before buying one. Its mic is not detachable, you can't plug the headset into the PC via USB-C, its oblong-shaped ear pieces may not fit every wearer, and worst of all — it's not compatible with Xbox consoles as it only works with PC, PlayStation consoles, and mobile devices.

So if you're looking for a high-quality headset that's compatible with both PC and Xbox Series X|S, then you're better off with products like the HyperX Cloud MIX 2 or the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. What's even better is that both of these normally highly expensive headsets are on sale right now for $144.79 at Amazon and $149.99 at Amazon respectively.

If you can look past these flaws and only plan on using headsets for PC gaming, then the Corsair Void V2 Wireless is a great purchase for those looking for a budget gaming headset, especially now that it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

The Corsair Void V2 Wireless usually has an MSRP $129.99, but it's now been reduced by a big 40% discount to a more affordable price tag of $85.49 on Amazon. However, this discount is only available for those who subscribe to the Amazon Prime Membership program.

Amazon Prime Membership is definitely worth signing up for, as not only will you get access to exclusive discounts (even outside of Amazon Prime Day), but you will also get access to other benefits. These benefits include same-day shipping, delayed shipping options, multimedia streaming services like Amazon Video and Amazon Music, and much more.