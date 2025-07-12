The best Xbox and PC headset I've used for the last couple years is on sale

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, and I have the one and only deal you'll need if you've been in the market for a new headset. If you're an audiophile like me and an Xbox gamer with a bit of extra cheddar in the back pocket, consider SteelSeries as the next headset to buy.

If you haven't heard of it, I recommend taking a look at the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset. Here at Windows Central, we absolutely loved the Nova Pro, giving it a solid 4.5/5 stars. Calling it "the apex of all gaming headsets."

As someone who went and bought their own during Black Friday, I 100% agree and have fallen in love with this headset. Retailing for the general price of $379.99, you can grab this bad boy for just under that $300 mark at $299.99. A stellar savings of $80!

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro incorporates practically every feature you could ever want in a headset, but most importantly, it does it well. Sublime sound, next-level quality and construction, a feature-packed DAC, and connectivity with basically every device on Earth makes this headset simultaneously the jack of all trades, and the master of all trades. Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Someone who wants the best of Xbox and PC gaming at a price better than some $1000 PC headsets. ❌Avoid if: You're looking to spend less than a few hundred dollars. 👉See at: Amazon

Generally, I don't pitch deals unless I personally believe in the product, and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is no exception.

For personal use, I needed a headset that could work flawlessly with both my Xbox Series X and Windows PC. So right off the bat, I started looking into the usual suspects like Turtle Beach, Astro, SteelSeries, and others like Maxwell.

I tried almost every headset available on the used Amazon market first, which included the high-end Maxwell Audeze and Logitech Pro X variants. Once I had my hands on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pros, I stopped trying others.

For me, it was the perfect balance of performance, portability, daily use, and features I fell in love with. The ability to seamlessly switch between PC and Xbox audio while also being able to connect to my work laptop or phone via Bluetooth simultaneously made it a must-buy.

Seriously, having the ability to listen to phone audio while gaming on my Windows PC is a game-changer I never knew I needed. Going forward, it's something I'll absolutely need in every headset I own. Answering pesky phone calls from my wife (just kidding, babe) or listening to YouTube videos while I wait to respawn in Warzone is such a nice addition.

Additionally, through the SteelSeries app, the Arctis Nova Pro headset comes with hundreds of finely tuned profiles, perfect for any game you're currently playing. My go-to at the moment is Rainbow Six Siege X; there are profiles from fans as well as SteelSeries themselves ready to load and enhance the experience for a better competitive advantage.

I also have personal issues with headsets that aren't loud enough, and I'm sure others have dealt with this. Some gaming setups today just don't output the power you need, instead favoring lower power usage to extend battery life.

With the Arctis Nova Pro headset, you don't have to worry about that. Not only do these puppies blast, but they also come with two rechargeable batteries that are easily swappable. This means you won't have to recharge your headset while playing; just swap batteries! The batteries also charge in the OLED Base Station that comes with the headset.

Even better, you can control two streams of audio between chat and game volume directly on the base station. Need to turn Xbox Party Chat or Discord down so you can better hear those footsteps over your annoying friends? SteelSeries has your back.

Also, if you're looking to save some dough, you can pick up the wired version as well!