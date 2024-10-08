My boss chooses Bose, but my favorite ANC headphones look nicer, sound better, and the sales are steeper

How love how these headphones look, even in my darkened office at night — and they're way more comfortable than my Surface Headphones 2 were.

Fun fact, I bought a pair of Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2 when they launched and loved them for the next four years. I still have them and they still work great, but I decided it was time for an upgrade. I compared the best active noise canceling headphones from Bose and Sony — the most popular choices — but a discounted underdog caught my eye and won my heart.

They're my favorite wireless headphones I've ever owned, and right now the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless ANC Headphones are discounted to only $219.95 at Amazon, far less than what I paid for these headphones. For a limited time, these headphones are more affordable than the competition while looking better and sounding nicer.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings:

Comparable at full price, no question with such discounts

The touch controls on the right earcup are a little sensitive, but they're very intuitive and give you a ton of control. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I compared the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, Sony WH-1000XM5, Sennheiser Momentum 4 alongside various other minor competitors when I decided that I wanted to replace my Microsoft Surface Headphones 2. I spent hours on the internet reading reviews both from critics and consumers, tracking down comparisons, and weighing the pros and cons of each headset.

In the end, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 won out with its promises of superior audio quality, long-lasting battery life, and the best design of the bunch.

My boss, Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino, would tell you to go out and buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra's while they're on sale right now, and you'd be making a great decision. But why do that when you can shave another $100 off that price and get these instead?

The Sennheiser Momentum 4's have served me very well across multiple business trips and hours upon hours spent on planes. They sound excellent and support AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth audio codecs, with a clean, detailed, and neutral sound that doesn't skimp on the bass. The active noise cancelation is absolutely superior to the Surface Headphones 2 I used before, and the quad mics on board ensure I sound great on phone calls.

A lovely, color-matched carrying case is included in the box with a charging cable, 3.5mm audio cable, and even an airplane adapter. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

You also get up to 60 hours of usage off one charge, and I can confirm this is an accurate estimation. There's a sensor in the right earcup that detects when you're wearing the headset, too, so I never have to worry about turning the headphones on or waiting for them to connect.

On that point, I have seen consumers complain about connectivity issues with the Momentum 4's, but I personally have never encountered those problems (likely due to me buying the headphones a long while after they released and enjoyed various firmware updates). Even after weeks spent in their (lovely, color-matched) carrying case, the moment I take out the headphones they connect to my phone and stay connected. They're also connected to my tablet and seamlessly switch between the two if I want to go from music to movies.

All I can say is that, with the Sennheiser Momentum 4's, you're getting well over twice the battery life (60 hours versus 24 hours in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra's), upgraded audio quality, and (in my opinion) a far more attractive and premium design... Especially if you get the "Denim" colorway I did (that's also on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy, by the way). The QuietComfort Ultra's will still boast the better overall comfort, though, an area where no other company can seemingly touch Bose's reputation.

So, you can either get the tried-and-true Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $329 at Amazon, or save even more and get the beautiful Sennheiser Momentum 4's for only $219.95 at Amazon. Given the opportunity, I'd choose the same over and over.