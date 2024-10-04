I'm an avid Walmart shopper: These are the best deals I found on gaming PCs, laptops, monitors and more

Amazon isn't the only retailer hosting an October sales event, and those looking to start saving well before Black Friday are in luck.

While the second Prime Day of the year—known officially as Prime Big Deal Days—runs for just two days from October 8 until October 9, Walmart is also getting in on the deal action in a major way. Walmart's Holiday Deals run from October 8 until Sunday, October 13. Like Amazon, Walmart sells just about everything you can imagine, including many of our favorite Windows laptops, gaming PCs, TVs, monitors, accessories, and more.

I've rounded up the best of the October deals now live at Walmart, with considerations for products we've tested and those we know are popular with our readers.

🔥Top Walmart October Deals🔥

Best Walmart laptop deals

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16| was $1,399.99 now $849 at Walmart The Legion Slim 5 16 has an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD display with IPS panel and 165Hz refresh rate. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want to take their favorite titles on the move to play at 1440p. ❌Avoid if: You want a more portable size or an Intel system.

MSI Thin 15 | was $699 now $599 at Walmart MSI's Thin 15 is a great laptop for casual gamers, with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Casual or younger gamers who don't need a ton of performance. ❌Avoid if: You prefer a thinner design or want better performance in demanding AAA titles. 💰Price check: $700 at Best Buy (RTX 4050)

Best Walmart gaming deals

LG UltraGear 27GS40W-B | was $159 now $129 at Walmart This 27-inch gaming monitor has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and plenty of ports. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want to hit the 27-inch sweet spot and who have hardware to handle 1080p at high frame rates. ❌Avoid if: You prefer a curved monitor or want something with a higher resolution. 💰Price check: $129.99 at Newegg

Acer Nitro ED320QR | was $229 now $179.99 at Walmart Acer's 32-inch gaming monitor has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, 1500R curve, 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time with FreeSync support. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a larger display with curves but who don't have the hardware to handle 1440p. ❌Avoid if: You want something more compact or want to try out a higher resolution than 1080p. 💰Price check: $172.99 at Amazon

iBuyPower Trace 7 Mesh | was $1,199 now $849 at Walmart This quality pre-built gaming PC comes with an Intel Core i7-13700F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. A keyboard and mouse are included. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: PC gamers who don't want to assemble their own system and who want mid-range performance for 1080p or 1440p. ❌Avoid if: You want to save some money and build your own system. 💰Price check: $1,099.99 at Amazon (16GB RAM)

Acer Nitro ED270U | was $179.99 now $109 at Walmart The 27-inch Nitro gaming monitor has a 1500R curve for improved immersion, and its 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution with 170Hz refresh rate is well suited for more powerful PCs. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Hitting the 27-inch sweet spot with a curve, QHD resolution, and high refresh rate. ❌Avoid if: You don't have the PC hardware to handle 1440p or you prefer a flat display. 💰Price check: $159.99 at Newegg

Best Walmart TV deals

VEATOOL 2.1 Sound Bar | was $199.99 now $36.99 at Walmart VEATOOL's 2.1-channel surround bar is a perfect addition to boost your new TV's sound quality. Includes Bluetooth 5, remote control, and plenty of wired inputs. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Boosting the sound quality of your TV on the cheap. ❌Avoid if You want more channels for your surround sound or something with a better audio quality.

Walmart October Deals: Frequently Asked Questions

This is the first time that Walmart is hosting an October Deals event, and it's laying out some of the rules surrounding the promotion. Here's what you need to know.

When is the Walmart October Deals event happening?

Walmart's October Deals event starts for shoppers on October 8, 2024, at 12 PM EST. However, if you're a Walmart+ subscriber, you get early access to the deals beginning on October 8 at midnight EST.

Unlike some competing events—including Amazon's October Prime Day—which only runs for a few days, Walmart's promotion is expected to run until Sunday, October 13, at 11:59 PM EST. That gives you plenty of time to shop.

Which countries have access to Walmart October Deals?

It appears that Walmart's October Prime Day rival event is available for US shoppers at Walmart.com or in the Walmart app.

You can always check in at your regional Walmart website, but if you're outside of the US, your best bet might be to shop at Amazon. Its sales event is going live in 18 countries.

Do I need a Walmart+ membership?

A Walmart+ membership will undoubtedly improve your shopping experience at Walmart, but getting access to deals is not an absolute requirement.

Walmart+ members receive early access to deals starting at midnight EST on Tuesday, October 8, while regular shoppers must wait until noon EST on the same day to start shopping at a discount.

So, what else is so special about a Walmart+ membership? Like Amazon Prime, My Best Buy, and Target Circle, Walmart+ upgrades your shopping experience. Here's what you can expect.

Early access to deals

Exclusive member pricing and releases on select products

Free grocery delivery

Free shipping, no order minimum

$0.10 off gas per gallon at participating gas stations

Paramount+ subscription

Free flat tire repair and road hazard warranty at Walmart Auto Care

Walmart Cash from Expedia Travel

Item return pickups at home

Walmart+ doesn't come free, and you can expect to pay b. There's also a 30-day free trial, which is ideal if you just want to take advantage of early access sales without continuing the membership.

What's the difference between Walmart October Deals and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Aside from the website and the dates that the events are running, there's really not that much difference between Amazon and Walmart's October deal events.

Both retailers have a similarly broad selection of products, both have membership plans, and both can offer the lowest prices possible. If you don't see what you want at Amazon during events like Prime Day, it's always worth checking out other retailers as they usually have their own ongoing promotions to compete.