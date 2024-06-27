Target Circle membership FAQ: Bonuses, extra deals, longer return time, 2-day shipping, and more

Target first launched its Target Circle program in 2019, but has since improved upon the experience by adding more perks to it. This membership service gives users access to free bonuses, deals, and even cashback rewards for shopping at the retailer. What's more, those who use the Target Circle Card or subscribe for the Target Circle 360 membership gain additional perks.

We now also have a newer annual event known as Target Circle Week, which is a lot like what Amazon Prime Day is to Prime members. Those with a Target Circle membership get access to additional discounts during the 7-day stretch. Without further ado, let's learn all about the Target Circle membership and the Target Circle Week event.

Target Circle membership tiers explainer

You get different perks with each Target Circle membership. (Image credit: Windows Central / Target)

Target Circle (Free) : This is the free membership that is available to everyone who uses the Target app. Here are the perks of using this free membership: You get automatic access to deals. You get personalized bonuses and games that can come with monetary rewards. In the past, one such bonus has been — "Make 3 qualifying purchases of $100 or more to earn a $30 reward in Target Circle earnings." You get exclusive partner perks with things like the ability to redeem other free trials or the ability to check out other rewards programs.

: This is the free membership that is available to everyone who uses the Target app. Here are the perks of using this free membership: Target Circle Card : This was previously called Target Red Card. It can be in the form of a credit card, debit card, or reloadable card, but each of those three options has different perks. Anyone with this card gets all the benefits of the base Target Circle plus: You get 5% off on all in-store or online purchases, and these can stack on top of available Target Circle deals. You get two-day shipping on compatible items with no extra fees. You get an extra 30-day return window compared to standard Target shoppers. You earn toward a Target GiftCard when using the card at other retailers other than Target. You earn 2% on dining and gas purchases, or 1% when using the credit card anywhere other than Target.

: This was previously called Target Red Card. It can be in the form of a credit card, debit card, or reloadable card, but each of those three options has different perks. Anyone with this card gets all the benefits of the base Target Circle plus: Target Circle 360 : You can try it out with a 14-day free trial or subscribe with an annual $99 membership. Note that during Target Circle Week, you can sign up for the annual membership for just $49, which is a $50 discount. Members get all of the same benefits as you do with Target Circle plus the following: You get same-day delivery (on compatible items) in as little as one hour, and anything over $35 doesn't have any additional fees. You get the ability to ship things straight to your home or to someone else's, which is perfect for last-minute presents. You get same-day delivery from any other retailers within the Shipt marketplace. You get free two-day shipping on thousands of compatible items. You get an extra 30-day return window compared to standard Target shoppers.

: You can try it out with a 14-day free trial or subscribe with an annual $99 membership. Note that Members get all of the same benefits as you do with Target Circle plus the following:

What kind of Bonuses does Target Circle offer? Target Circle Bonuses might issue a challenge of sorts and then reward you with monetary Target Circle earnings or discounts for the next time you shop. For instance, past Target Circle Bonuses have included getting 50% off a beverage for in-store Starbucks or rewarding you with $30 of Target Circle earnings if you make three qualifying purchases of $100 or more. You'll want to make sure to check your Target Circle Bonuses regularly, as they can expire.

What is Target Circle week?

Target Circle Week is like Amazon Prime Day. It's a week filled with deals exclusively for members. (Image credit: Target)

Target Circle Week is basically Target's answer to Amazon Prime Day. It's a week in which Target Circle members can save as much as 50% on various home goods, tech, appliances, and much more.

Here are some of the things that Target says will be discounted during the Target Circle Week 2024 event:

Up to 50% off select toys including LEGO, Monster Jam, and LOL Surprise!

Up to 40% off kitchen and floorcare, including Keurig, KitchenAid, Ninja, Dyson, Shark and Bissell

30% off tees, tanks and dresses for the family

30% off bedding and bath, including Casaluna and Threshold

30% off select backpacks, including Cat & Jack

30% off kids' school uniforms

20% off select skincare, suncare and fragrances, including CeraVe, La Roche Posay, Neutrogena, Olay, Sun Bum, Banana Boat, Fine'ry and many more

Buy one, get one 50% off food and beverage summer favorites, including ice cream, all chilled juices and chilled coffee beverages, all fresh berries and more

Spend $50 on home care products and receive a $15 Target GiftCard

Spend $40 on select products at Ulta Beauty at Target and receive a $10 Target GiftCardEmpty list

When is Target Circle week? Target Circle Week 2024 starts at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 7 and runs through Saturday, July 13.

Today's Target Circle deals

There are daily Target Circle deals. (Image credit: Windows Central / Target)

Target Circle deals cover a wide range of categories, with everything from tech to clothes. But these deals swap out daily. Head to today's list of Target Circle deals to see what is currently discounted either in-store or online.

How to sign up for Target Circle

The Target Circle Card gives you an extra 5% off on your Target purchases. (Image credit: Target)

Everyone can take advantage of the free version of Target Circle, but you'll need to manage your rewards within the Target app. Here's how to sign up for the Target Circle 360 membership or the Target Circle Card.

Download and install the Target app for Android or iOS if you don't already have it on your phone. Open the Target app and sign in if you aren't already. Go to the My Target tab at the bottom of the screen. If you want to apply for a Target Circle Card then tap on Circle Card, scroll down, select Apply for Credit, and then complete the application steps.

then tap on Circle Card, scroll down, select Apply for Credit, and then complete the application steps. If you want to apply for Target Circle 360 membership, then click on Circle 360, choose either the Annual or 14-day trial membership, and then select Subscribe.

How to apply for a Target Circle Card

If you're interested in getting a Target Circle Card as either a Credit Card, Debit Card, or Reloadable Card, head to the Target Circle Card application page. There you'll also find a breakdown of the different benefits made available to each of the three card types.

How to redeem Target Circle Bonuses and Rewards

Target Circle lets you earn cashback to use toward future Target purchases. (Image credit: Windows Central / Target)

Target Circle Bonuses and Target Circle Rewards are very different things. Bonuses give you access to special offers and discounts, whereas Rewards are the monetary cashback earnings you gain back for shopping at Target.

To access Target Circle Bonuses:

Open the Target app. Go to the Wallet tab at the bottom of the screen. Any bonuses you've unlocked will display at the top of the screen. Tap on your bonuses to activate them.

Remember that Target Circle Bonuses expire, so check these regularly and make sure you use them when you can.

To redeem Target Circle Rewards:

Open the Target app. Go to the My Target tab at the bottom of the screen. Look for the widget that says a dollar amount followed by "available Target Circle Rewards" and click Apply.

If you have any earnings that can be redeemed, the monetary amount displayed here will be applied to your account.

Target Circle FAQ

What is Target Circle and how does it work? Target Circle is a free rewards membership program that gives users access to exclusive deals and bonuses. You can even earn cashback for the various purchases you make at Target. The paid Target Circle 360 membership gives additional perks such as free same-day delivery on anything over $35, free two-day shipping, and an extra 30-day return window.

Is it worth it to join Target Circle? That depends on how often you shop at Target. If you frequently buy from this mega retailer then you'll gain access to a lot of extra perks, discounts, and cashback earnings if you use Target Circle. So if you regularly shop at Target, it's definitely worth considering.

How much does Target Circle cost? The base Target Circle membership is free. However, if consumers want the perks made available through a Target Circle 360 membership, they will need to pay an annual fee of $99.00. If you haven't tried it yet, there is a 14-day free trial period, as well.

What is Target's return policy? Targe's base return policy gives buyers the ability to make returns up to 90 days after an object was purchased. Some return policy restrictions may apply to certain purchases.

What is the Target Circle Card return policy? Target Circle 360 members get 30 extra days to return a purchased item, which means they have a 120-day return window compared to non-members.

Source: Target