Prime Day 2024: Amazon finally confirms a start date, but some early deals are already live — Here's everything you need to know

It's official: Amazon's tenth Prime Day will be live on July 16 and July 17, 2024. Yes, it's technically a two-day affair, but 'Prime Days' perhaps doesn't sound as exclusive. We expected these mid-July dates since 2023's Prime Day landed between July 11 and 12, matching the Tuesday and Wednesday selected for this year. Still, the tenth-anniversary aspect might bring some extra-tempting deals this time around.

Despite Amazon's proud invention of Prime Day, it doesn't always mean that the best deals will be exclusive to the big yellow storefront. Some of its biggest rivals will almost certainly drop prices to pull you in, which can often mean skipping an Amazon Prime membership altogether. Still, there are tricks to taking advantage of the hottest deals without spending a penny on Prime itself, and Windows Central will be comparing each retailer to see who offers the best savings, so keep this page bookmarked.

Amazon officially confirms its Prime Day 2024 dates for July 16 and 17. (Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day is a two-day sale event hosted by online retailer Amazon in the United States, United Kingdom, and several other countries across the globe. For some exclusive deals, shoppers must have paid for (or activated a 30-day free trial) membership access. First-party hardware, like Echo smart speakers and Fire smart TVs, generally headline the most significant discounts. Still, Amazon hosts a gigantic catalog of branded electronics and accessories for Windows laptops, gaming on Xbox and PC, and everything else in between, so it's a great time to find bargains.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Prime Day usually occurs in the middle of July, and Amazon officially confirmed that 2024's event will run between July 16 and 17. Yes, despite the singular 'day' in its name, it's a two-day sale happening on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Do I need a Prime membership for Prime Day?

Yes, a paid membership or 30-day free trial is required to access the full range of Prime Day benefits during the event. If you haven't signed up in the past, you'll be eligible for the free trial and can cancel afterward if you want to.

Are Amazon's Prime Day deals worth it?

The authenticity of deals on Amazon varies wildly between first-party offerings and third-party retailers who sell through the online retailer. You should always shop around before making a purchase, but Prime Day generally offers a handful of phenomenal deals among a multitude of mediocre discounts. Windows Central will highlight the best deals leading up to, throughout, and after Prime Day to save you time.

Can I check if Prime Day deals are fake?

camelcamelcamel will always show the historical low price of any Amazon product, like the Xbox Series X console here. (Image credit: Windows Central | camelcamelcamel)

Yes, one of the best free tools available during Prime Day sales is camelcamelcamel, a free price tracker. Just drop an Amazon store page link that contains the necessary Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) to see the recent trends and historically low prices of any item.

For example: amazon.com/dp/B08H75RTZ8/ contains everything that camelcamelcamel needs, and you can delete any trailing URL text.

Which competitors offer the best alternatives?

Almost every third-party outlet and official brand store offers at least a handful of deals on the same products featured on Amazon Prime. Signing up for a My Best Buy membership regularly allows you to get the same rock-bottom prices, plus the benefits of buying from a physical location and extended returns policies.

Walmart Plus membership usually comes with the same benefits. US customers often find some of the same electronics and other accessories available at the same price as Amazon's Prime Day offerings and sometimes even lower. Signing up for a Costco membership can unlock similarly exclusive deals, so always check with your nearby retailers first.

If you're interested in buying high-price items like a new Windows laptop, you should always check first-party offerings like the official Dell US store, with similar brands like Lenovo regularly offering exclusive 'doorbuster' deals. In a nutshell, Prime Day triggers an extremely competitive retail environment, which means that Amazon might not provide the best price despite all the fanfare.

Keep this page bookmarked for the latest updates on where to find the best Prime Day deals as the event approaches, when it goes live, and even after it ends!