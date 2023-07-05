The best Prime Day graphics card deals 2023: GPU discounts on NVIDIA and AMD

PC gamers are generally willing to grab the best graphics cards at any discount, seemingly immune to the effects of price hikes besides vocalizing well-deserved frustrations. Amazon Prime Day 2023 brings early deals on GPUs and will undoubtedly see many reductions on more cards when the two-day sale event begins, so it's the perfect time to bag an upgrade.

Probably the most expensive component you'll find inside a gaming desktop PC, besides a custom-built water cooling loop, graphics cards tend to be a worthwhile investment due to their capability to stay relevant for multiple years. The more you invest, the longer your new GPU will handle the latest games at higher graphical settings.

I'm rounding up the best early deals and keeping my eyes peeled for the hottest GPU discounts during Prime Day, updating the lists below with my recommendations. I'll likely be subjecting my own wallet to the deals mania, too.

Today's best Prime Day NVIDIA GPU deals

MSI RTX 3060 Ventus 2X: was $459.99 now $289.99 at Amazon This RTX 3060 variant from MSI features a slimmer design with only two fans but packs 12GB of VRAM. This 37% discount has seen it shoot to the top of the graphics card category on Amazon before Prime Day even starts. Price check: Best Buy $299.99

ZOTAC RTX 4080 Trinity OC: was $1,300 now $1,190 at Amazon Zotac did a great job with the design of its GeForce RTX 4080 variant, and the card excels at 4K gaming. The stylish design gives the card a lot of character, and it runs rings around all the cards in the RTX 30 series and is bested only by the RTX 4090. Price check: Walmart $1,300

Today's best Prime Day AMD GPU deals

XFX Speedster SWFT 210 RX 6600: was $279.99 now $209.99 at Amazon Answering the NVIDIA RTX 3060, this RX 6600 variant from XFX perfectly suits modern 1080p gaming, prioritizing higher framerates. A great choice if you're looking to dive into the latest competitive titles with smooth gameplay. Price check: Best Buy $229.99

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day has almost always happened in July, rescheduled to October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to summer in June 2021. The specific days vary, and 2023 sees Tuesday and Wednesday chosen for the 48-hour sales bonanza. Discounts don't necessarily wait for the official start date on Amazon, so some deals are already live across the store, but Prime Day officially closes at midnight on the last day in your region. Not just anyone can take advantage of the savings, though, so make sure you're ready.

When does Amazon Prime Day start? As confirmed by Amazon, Prime Day will be live between 00.01 on July 11 and 23.59 on July 12 for '48 hours of great savings across all categories on everything they need for summer and beyond,' detailed in an official Amazon press release.

Can anyone take advantage of Prime Day? To qualify for Prime Day savings, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can either pay $14.99 a month or $139 annually, although if you're signing up for the first time, you'll be eligible for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial which you can use during Prime Day and cancel afterward.