The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) is easy to recommend at full price; this $450 discount is too good to miss.

In terms of portable gaming laptops, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 has been our favorite for a few years running. In 2024, it received a massive overhaul that ushered in a new design, new performance hardware, and a competitive price that made it too good to ignore.

ASUS is back at it for 2025, adding the latest NVIDIA and AMD components and a slightly larger frame to handle the newfound power. With these changes came a price bump, but that's easily negated (and more) by a great limited-time deal.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen 9 270 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, and 2.8K OLED display is now down to $1,349.99 at Best Buy. That's a $450 discount on one of the best gaming laptops you can buy today.

Why I can so easily recommend the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)

A look at the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) sitting open on a desk with OLED display in view. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The 2024 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 was a massive hit, earning a spot in our best gaming laptop rankings. As Windows Central laptop expert Zachary Boddy mentioned in their ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) review, "So much of what made this laptop so amazing last year is still here, only now it's smarter and more powerful."

Some of that extra power has a tradeoff; the 2025 model is slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor. Don't get me wrong — this is still one of the most portable gaming laptops out there, weighing in at 3.31 pounds (1.5kg) and measuring 0.64 inches at its thickest point.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is still my favorite 14-inch gaming laptop for 2025, even if it's not a total upgrade across the board. It's premium, feature-packed, more powerful than ever, and it's still a great value compared to the other big player on the field, Razer. Zachary Boddy, ROG G14 review

As Boddy points out, "This is still one of the best Windows laptops of the year, especially if you want a sleek 14-inch machine with some monstrous power under the hood."

The discounted model I'm highlighting here features an AMD Ryzen 9 270 processor with 8 cores and a boost clock up to 5.2GHz. It's not as powerful as the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 available in pricier models, but it'll still handle any modern games.

👉 Related: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) vs. Razer Blade 14 (2025)

The CPU is paired up with an NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, granting access to NVIDIA's latest DLSS 4 features, including Multi Frame Generation. ASUS designed the G14 to handle up to 110W of GPU power, providing more than enough thermal space for the 5060 to hit its potential.

Another look at the Zephyrus G14 (2025) sitting open on a table with its OLED display in view. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The G14's display is arguably its best feature. It measures 14 inches with a crisp 2880x1800 (2.8K) resolution, and its 120Hz refresh rate is an excellent pairing for the RTX 5060. Better yet, it uses an OLED panel with deep color and perfect contrast.

As Boddy explains, "it's vibrant, responsive, color accurate, and supports Dolby Vision HDR — perfect for working, creating, playing, and watching."

Testing a model with a more power-hungry RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, Boddy saw, on average, about 5-6 hours of real-world battery life. That should only improve with the hardware in the discounted G14.

If you'd like something with a more powerful GPU and a larger 16-inch OLED display, Best Buy has also discounted the ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025). A model with an RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU is now down to $1,699.99 from the regular $2,149.99.