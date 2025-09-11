The ROG Strix G16 with RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU is currently $400 off for a limited time.

Gaming laptops keep getting more expensive as performance hardware gets better and builders fight to deal with changing tariffs. That's exactly why I've been paying closer attention to big discounts.

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that can handle even the most demanding games, this is it.

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 features an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with access to all of DLSS 4's latest features (including Multi Frame Gen), and 16GB of DDR5 RAM that can be upgraded after purchase.

Rather than the usual $1,999.99 price tag, it's currently down to $1,599.99 at Best Buy.

ASUS builds gaming laptops for maximum performance

When buying a gaming laptop, you'll often have to choose between size and performance. Whereas 14-inch gaming laptops provide the most portability and 18-inch laptops provide the most performance, a 16-inch device is a sweet spot for most gamers.

With a 16-inch gaming laptop, you get enough cooling capacity to allow your hardware to run without making it too bulky to carry around. The G16 features three fans and plenty of exhaust/intake around the sides and rear edge for airflow.

ASUS provides the NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with a 140W power envelope, allowing it to run all-out. And considering the GPU brings all of the latest Blackwell architecture improvements and 12GB of VRAM, you should have no issues enjoying even the most demanding games.

DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation is the killer feature here.

DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation is the killer feature here; I tested it in DOOM: The Dark Ages using the desktop version of the RTX 5070 Ti, and I came away convinced that NVIDIA is using magic to propel frame rates into triple digits.

Supporting the CPU and GPU is 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM that can be accessed after purchase. 16GB should be enough to get you started, but it's a relatively cheap upgrade if you find you need more.

ASUS also placed a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD inside, also accessible for upgrades after purchase.

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025, G614) features an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU. (Image credit: ASUS)

The 16-inch display in the discounted model comes with a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time. The 90% screen-to-body ratio means bezels are slim along the top and sides for a modern look.

NVIDIA G-Sync is included to reduce screen tearing, and Dolby Vision makes supporting content look that much better. ASUS pegs the screen as having 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction and Pantone color validation, so you could certainly use the PC for creative work when you're not gaming.

The RGB keyboard has several macro shortcut keys that you can customize, and the 1.9mm key travel keeps your fingers comfy whether you're typing or gaming. The touchpad is big enough to feature ASUS's funky digital number pad should you want to handle some spreadsheets.

Connectivity is modern, with reliable and fast Wi-Fi 6E as well as 1Gb Ethernet. Because this is an AMD system, you don't get Thunderbolt, but you do get dual USB4 (an unbranded version of Thunderbolt 4) with display support.

Other ports include HDMI 2.1, dual USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), and a 3.5mm audio jack. Not bad at all.

Unless you prefer a built-in display with a higher resolution or you want to push the GPU to the RTX 5080 (which needs a lot more space inside to run all-out), I can easily recommend checking this one out. The $400 discount at Best Buy won't last long.